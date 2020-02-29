Left Menu
Development News Edition

Diksha Dagar fourth, Aditi eighth in New South Wales Open

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dubbo
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 18:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 18:34 IST
Diksha Dagar fourth, Aditi eighth in New South Wales Open
India's other contender in the fray, Aditi Ashok added a two-under 70 and moved up to Tied-eighth at five-under 211. Image Credit: Instagram / dikshadagar14

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar recovered superbly from a terrible patch in the middle of the front nine to return one-under 71 in the third round of the Women's New South Wales Open here on Saturday Dagar, who reached 10-under at one stage before giving up five shots in three holes between fourth and sixth, fought back with four birdies in the remaining holes to get to eight-under at Dubbo Golf Club. However, with Belgian Manon de Roey striking brilliant form with six-under 66, Dagar finds herself seven shots behind the leader, who is 15-under and five ahead of second-placed Julia Engstrom (68).

India's other contender in the fray, Aditi Ashok added a two-under 70 and moved up to Tied-eighth at five-under 211. Aditi opened with a birdie but ran into trouble between third and ninth with three bogeys and another one on 11th. She was two-over for the day at that stage, but five birdies in a row from 12th to 16th brought her back in the fray for at least a Top-10 before a bogey on 18th pushed her back slightly De Roey backed up her course record 64 with a superb six-under 66 in the third round. Teenage star Engtrom was in second after a 68, with fellow Swede Camilla Lennarth right behind her in the third position.

De Roey has won three times on the LET Access Series and is now just 18 holes away from her first victory on the LET The 28-year-old from Antwerp, Belgium, started the day with a two-stroke advantage and birdied two of the first three holes, before making her sole bogey at the sixth.

She birdied the long ninth and 10th holes to build a four-stroke lead and added three more birdies on the 13th, 14th and at the short 18th, where she chipped in from the front of the green.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysian coalition backing Mahathir for PM has parliamentary majority -Anwar

Malaysias former ruling coalition, which is backing Mahathir Mohamad to become prime minister, has the support of a majority of lawmakers in parliament, coalition partner Anwar Ibrahim said on Saturday.Anwars comments came after Malaysias k...

Turkey's Erdogan asks Russia's Putin to step aside in Syria

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had asked President Vladimir Putin for Russia to step aside in Syria and leave Turkey to deal with Syrian government forces alone after 34 Turkish soldiers were killed this week. Gov...

We will calibrate pace of withdrawal from Afghanistan with Taliban's actions, says Pompeo

The United States will calibrate the pace of its withdrawal from Afghanistan with the actions of the Taliban, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said on Saturday as Washington signed the peace deal with the group. Effort only became real ...

Japan sporting events at empty stadiums amid virus outbreak

Tokyo, Feb 29 AP Japanese sporting events were held without spectators on Saturday in a move aimed at halting the spread of the new coronavirus The Chiba Lotte Marines hosted the Rakuten Eagles with no spectators in the stands at Zozo Marin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020