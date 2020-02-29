Left Menu
Development News Edition

Atwal misses cut by seven shots in Honda Classic

  • PTI
  • |
  • Palmbeach
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 19:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 19:03 IST
Atwal misses cut by seven shots in Honda Classic
The list of missed cut included Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose and defending champion Keith Mitchell While Steele led the field, two of the three players at tied second were Englishmen, Donald (66) and Westwood (69). Image Credit: Wikipedia

Indian golfer Arjun Atwal shot a second straight 75 and missed the cut by seven shots in the second round of the Honda Classic here Atwal did superbly come into the tournament via the Monday Qualifier.

Brendan Steele shot a 3-under 67 on Friday to reach 5-under for the week and took a one-shot lead over JT Poston (69), Lee Westwood (69) and Luke Donald (66) after the second round Steele, who missed the cut by 10 shots last year, made a bogey on two of his last three holes but managed to stay ahead.

The cut was 3-over, and many of the biggest names in the field will not be around. The list of missed cut included Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose and defending champion Keith Mitchell While Steele led the field, two of the three players at tied second were Englishmen, Donald (66) and Westwood (69).

While Westwood who won in Abu Dhabi in January, has not won on PGA Tour since St. Jude Classic in 2010, the year he became World No. 1, Donald has not won on PGA or the European Tour since 2012 and his last win was in Japan in Dunlop Phoenix in 2013. Donald was World No. 1 after his last PGA Tour win at Transitions Championships in 2012 and spent a total of 56 weeks in four stints as No. 1 Koepka shot a 4-over 74 for the second consecutive day, while Fowler (68) missed an eagle putt at the par-5 18th that would have gotten him to the weekend and fell a shot shy. Rose (74) was 6-over and missed by three shots, while Mitchell (72) missed by five shots.

Steele had a chance to take an even bigger lead into the weekend, but the much-feared Bear Trap, PGA National's stretch of holes 15-17, which has always tripped Steele did so again The stretch from 15t was eventful, as his tee shot on the par-3 15th went around the back of the hole before lipping out and stopping inches shy of a hole-in-one. He had another birdie on the par-3 17th. But the 16th and 18th ended in bogeys.

Steele missed a chance for a victory in January in Hawaii, falling to Cameron Smith in a playoff at the Sony Open US Open champion Gary Woodland put himself squarely in the mix with a 67 and thinks tough courses like PGA National appeal to him. Woodland was tied for fifth at 3 under with Sepp Straka (67), Cameron Davis (67) and Nick Watney (66)...

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

President prays for nation s happiness and prosperity at

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday offered puja at the Baidyanath temple in Deoghar and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the nation, an official release said here He was accompanied by Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu inside t...

Pompeo urges Taliban to 'cut ties with Al-Qaeda'

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on the Taliban Saturday to honour its commitments to sever ties with jihadist groups as Washington signed a landmark deal with the Afghan insurgentsHe called on the Taliban to keep your promises to c...

Malaysian coalition backing Mahathir for PM has parliamentary majority -Anwar

Malaysias former ruling coalition, which is backing Mahathir Mohamad to become prime minister, has the support of a majority of lawmakers in parliament, coalition partner Anwar Ibrahim said on Saturday.Anwars comments came after Malaysias k...

Turkey's Erdogan asks Russia's Putin to step aside in Syria

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had asked President Vladimir Putin for Russia to step aside in Syria and leave Turkey to deal with Syrian government forces alone after 34 Turkish soldiers were killed this week. Gov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020