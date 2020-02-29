Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heinrich Klaasen smashes maiden ODI century

South African batsman Heinrich Klaasen smashed his maiden ODI century at Boland Park here on Saturday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Paarl
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 22:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 22:36 IST
Heinrich Klaasen smashes maiden ODI century
Proteas batsman Heinrich Klaasen. Image Credit: ANI

South African batsman Heinrich Klaasen smashed his maiden ODI century at Boland Park here on Saturday. Playing in the 15th 50-over game, Klaasen achieved the feat against Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series.

The 28-year-old played a knock of 123 runs studded with seven fours and four sixes. He guided the side to post a total of 291/7 in their allotted 50-overs. The right-handed batsman built a 149-run stand for the fifth wicket with David Miller. Miller was picked up by Pat Cummins in the 49th over. Miller played a knock of 64 runs before being caught by wicket-keeper Alex Carey.

South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first. The team had a poor start as debutant Janneman Malan was sent back to the pavilion by Mitchell Starc on a golden duck. Skipper Quinton de Kock was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood after scoring 15 runs. Temba Bavuma scored 26 runs before being bowled out by Cummins. Another debutant Kyle Verreynne played a 48 runs innings. He was caught by Mitchell Marsh off Cummins. This was Cummins' 100th ODI scalps.

For Australia, Cummins clinched three wickets while Starc bagged two scalps. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey drone strikes kill 26 Syrian soldiers in NW Syria: monitor

Beirut, Feb 29 AFP Turkish drone strikes killed 26 Syrian soldiers in northwest Syria Saturday, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor saidEarlier in the day, Turkeys President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened reta...

Greece pushes back migrants after Turkish border 'onslaught'

Greek police fired teargas to push back hundreds of stone-throwing migrants trying to cross over the border from Turkey on Saturday, as a crisis over Syria shifted onto the European Unions doorstep. Greece, which has tense relations with Tu...

First coronavirus death on US soil in Washington state: official

First coronavirus death on US soil in Washington state official ...

Schools, universities to stay shut as Italy coronavirus death toll rises

Schools and universities will stay closed for a second consecutive week in three northern Italian regions in an effort to contain Europes worst outbreak of coronavirus, dashing any hopes of a swift return to normality. The decision was take...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020