We need to be consistent across all quarters: Indian hockey coach Reid

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 15:56 IST
Indian men's hockey team coach Graham Reid on Sunday said they need to be "consistent across matches and in all quarters" if they are to stake a claim for a podium at the Tokyo Olympics Reid was happy with his team's performance in the recently-concluded FIH Pro League matches against the Netherlands, world champions Belgium and Australia.

"One of the takeaways from the FIH Hockey Pro League was that we have proven that we can produce good results against the best in the world. It's a step forward in building self-belief," he said "Also it shows that the things we have been focusing on is working. But we still need to be more consistent not only across matches but also across all quarters," expressed Reid.

Hockey India on Sunday named a 32-member core probable group for the men's national camp which begins at the Sports Authority of India in Bengaluru on Monday The coach minced no words in expressing that the camp will be a good foundation ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Games.

"The four-week camp will bring focus back on our skill -- tackling, goal shooting, trapping. We also need to work on our attacking abilities, especially to move the ball from attacking 25 into the circle "After this camp, we will go to Germany and England to play which we help us further assess improvements required as we work towards 2020 Olympic Games," stated Reid.

The probables:P R Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Harmanpreet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Birendra Lakra, Rupinder Pal Singh, Gurinder Singh, Amit Rohidas, Kothajit Singh Khadangbam, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Simranjeet Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh, S V Sunil, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Gursahibjit Singh, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Jaskaran Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Gurjant Singh, Sumit, Chinglensana Singh.

