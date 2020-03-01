Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal pacer Porel credits Dinda for his five-wicket haul

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 20:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 20:05 IST
Bengal pacer Porel credits Dinda for his five-wicket haul

Young Ishan Porel on Sunday credited out-of-favour Bengal pacer Ashok Dinda for his five-wicket haul against Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy semifinal here on Sunday Dinda, who is Bengal's second leading wicket taker behind Utpal Chatterjee, was suspended on disciplinary grounds on the eve of their match against Andhra and has remained out-of-favour since then.

The Porel-led young Bengal pace attack bundled out Karnataka for 122 despite the visitors boasting of a strong batting line up, including the likes of India opener K L Rahul, Manish Pandey and Karun Nair Porel, who returned with the figures for 5/39 in the first innings, said Dinda had advised him to focus on bowling in the right areas.

"I spoke to him last night and he asked us to bowl in a disciplined way. He told us, 'don't try too much, and just bowl in right areas and you will get wickets'," Porel said at end of day two "It definitely worked. I remembered what he said while bowling. He has so many wickets for Bengal on this wicket and has got a lot more experience," he added.

The 21-year-old, who is leading the Bengal pace department, said it's not an added pressure on him "We have been bowling well. If you see the Indian attack they back and applaud each other's performances. The same thing we are doing here. The hard work we have put in is paying off." Porel troubled his Kings XI Punjab skipper Rahul a couple of times before the star player was dismissed by Mukesh Kumar.

"He (Rahul) is a lot more calm and composed. He has got all the time to play the ball. He faces 140kmph bowling all the time. It was easy for him here." "He got out to a poor shot because we showed a lot of discipline in our bowling. We are happy that he could not go after us and consumed 67 deliveries for his 26," he said Bengal rode on Anustup Majumdar's unbeaten 149 to post 312. In reply Porel grabbed 5 for 39 as they extended their overall lead to 262 at the end of day two. The India A pacer joined the side in the quarterfinal after returning from the tour of New Zealand and the youngster said the experience helped him.

"After returning from there, it helped me a lot here with the upright seam in SG ball. It's helping me altogether after returning from new Zealand," he said "I'm getting more experience after playing 20-odd matches. I'm more confident now to pitch the ball and get the movement.

"It is happening naturally to me and I'm not putting any extra effort. I'm also mentally more aggressive. The off-season training and India A tour has helped," he concluded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn won for coronavirus prevention, Know Song Hye-Kyo’s activities

Prison Break Season 6 release date; What Wentworth Miller says on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Jihadists kill 10 in northeast Nigerian village

Kano Nigeria, Mar 1 AFP Jihadists have killed 10 people in a raid on a village in northeast Nigerias restive Borno State, burning homes and looting food supplies, civilian militia sources said Sunday Suspected Boko Haram insurgents in truck...

Coronavirus will have short-term impact, airlines need to be flexible: Vistara CEO

As Vistara took delivery of its first wide-body Dreamliner 787-9 aircraft at the Boeing facility here to start long haul operations, the airlines CEO Leslie Thng said the recent coronavirus outbreak would have a short term impact on the avi...

Delhi violence: Situation peaceful but tense in riot-hit areas, four more bodies fished out from drains

A week after deadly communal violence erupted in northeast Delhi, the situation in affected areas was peaceful but tense on Sunday as four more bodies were fished out from drains in Gokalpuri and Shiv Vihar and heavy police deployment conti...

Ram Temple construction date to be decided in next meeting of Trust, says Nripendra Mishra

The date for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be decided in the next meeting of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said Nripendra Mishra, chairman of the trust on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modis dream of a grand ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020