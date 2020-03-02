Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dansoman Hurricanes win Ghana Rugby Club Champions

Mensah also congratulated all the members of the Organising Committee with special reference to Board Member and Tournament Commissioner, Mr. Steve Noi.

Dansoman Hurricanes win Ghana Rugby Club Champions
Mr. Steve Noi, Ghana Rugby’s Tournament Commissioner said that it was always a great occasion to get to the conclusion of a domestic league. Image Credit: pixabay

Dansoman Hurricanes RFC was crowned as the 2019/20 Ghana Rugby (www.Ghana.Rugby) Club Men's Fifteens Champions when the beat Griffons RFC by 39 points to 19 on Saturday 29 February 2020 at the St Thomas Aquinas Park in Accra, Ghana.

The President and Board Chairman, Mr. Herbert Mensah, was delighted with the conclusion of the domestic league and congratulated both teams for the camaraderie displayed after the match from his home in London (https://youtu.be/k0hl_SWgubo). (http://bit.ly/3clcGff)

Mensah also congratulated all the members of the Organising Committee with special reference to Board Member and Tournament Commissioner, Mr. Steve Noi.

Mention was also made by Mensah that Ghana Rugby is looking at a Super Club Championship between neighboring countries as part of the WARS (West African Rugby Series) subject to funding thereof.

The score of 39 to 19 is a bit misleading as it was a tough match that could have gone anyway in the second half after a half-time score of 15 for Hurricanes and 9 for Griffons.

Hurricanes, however, took control in the second half and ran in a number of tries.

Tries for Hurricanes were scored by Ekow Awoonor Williams (1) Herbert Adjola (2) Abdul Wahid Iliasu (1) Yusif Jalilu (1) and Adjei Tettegah (1).

Mr. Emmanuel Owusu Bamfi, the owner of the Hurricanes, said that he was delighted with the win.

"Hurricanes have been knocking on the doors of a Championship Crown for a few years and it is very satisfying to eventually reap the rewards of all the hard work over the years. My congratulations also go to Griffons who were worthy opponents, and of course to the Hurricanes team of coaches and players who thoroughly deserve this victory," Bamfi said.

Mr. Steve Noi, Ghana Rugby's Tournament Commissioner said that it was always a great occasion to get to the conclusion of a domestic league.

"The Ghana Rugby Club Championship has become a tournament that all clubs and players look forward to every year. This also forms the basis for the introduction and identification of our next Ghana Eagles and it was heartwarming to see a fierce battle and with that a great display of solidarity by both teams and all of those involved, " Noi said.

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

We are evaluating Air India: Vistara chairman on national carrier's disinvestment

Vistara chairman Bhaskar Bhat said they were evaluating Air India as the Centre has started the national carriers disinvestment processWe are evaluating Air India. Which company would not be interested in evaluating a sovereign airline of t...

ATF price cut by steep 10 pc; non-subsidised cooking gas costs Rs 53 less

Jet fuel ATF prices were on Monday slashed by a steep 10 per cent, the second straight reduction in rates in as many months, as international oil prices slumped on fears of the spread of coronavirus Simultaneously, the rates of non-subsidis...

Jaipur farmers protest against terms of land acquisition by JDA

Farmers in Nindar village of Jaipur district on Monday continued their protest against the terms of acquisition of their land by Jaipur Development Authority JDA and stood neckdeep in the soil. Speaking to ANI, a farmer said, We want to say...

Over 4.78 lakh income tax appeals pending at end of March 2019

The number of income tax appeals pending at various judicial fora stood at 4,78,801 at the end of the financial year 2018-19, the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday During the Union Budget 2020 presentation, the Vivad se Vishwas scheme was an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020