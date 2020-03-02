Left Menu
East Bengal seek revenge against Gokulam

  • Kozhikode
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 18:22 IST
  • Created: 02-03-2020 18:22 IST
East Bengal will look to continue their four-match unbeaten streak and avenge their home leg defeat when they face Gokulam Kerala FC in an I-League clash here on Tuesday In the last four matches, East Bengal have won two and drawn as many. They had lost to Gokulam 1-3 in Kalyani.

While East Bengal still has plenty of work to do, a couple of steps have been made in the right direction by new coach Mario Rivera. New signing Victor Perez has been a breath of fresh air in the midfield. He is allowing Juan Mera more freedom on the flanks and making Jaime Santos Colado play his natural game "The objective is to try and win all matches for the remainder of the season," said an upbeat Rivera.

However, the Spanish coach is wary of the threat Gokulam possesses "Gokulam are a good team. They have a quality squad with great foreigners and besides that, they know this league inside out. It's going to be a tough one for us," he added.

Gokulam, on the other hand, will be looking to shake off their recent woes. In their last five matches, Gokulam have only managed to pick up five points (one win, two draws and two losses). The Malabarians have struggled to find consistency and it has come back to haunt them time and again. They are languishing at seventh place on the league table with 18 points, one point adrift of their Tuesday's opponents, who are at fourth Gokulam have a game in hand, though, and could leapfrog to third place with a win on Tuesday.

"East Bengal is a competitive team, a club with a lot of history and recognition. The two foreign additions have empowered the team and it will be a really difficult team for us, although we always rely on our potential, our qualities and our character," said Gokulam head coach Fernando Santiago Valera Weighing on his team's struggles, he said, "I think lack of success in front of goal has penalised us a lot. We are a team that generates good football and many possibilities to get a goal and with different players involved, not only our forwards. "Maintaining the same philosophy is what makes us strong as a team and the progression of the players is clearly visible." PTI PDS SSC SSC.

