Knicks officially tab Rose as team president

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 21:16 IST
  • Created: 02-03-2020 21:16 IST
The New York Knicks officially named former player agent Leon Rose as their new president on Monday. Rose, formerly the co-head of Creative Artists Agency basketball division, will "oversee all basketball operations and personnel for the team," the Knicks announced in a press release.

Rose effectively replaces Steve Mills, who left his position as president last month. "We are pleased to welcome Leon to the New York Knicks as team president, and believe he is the right leader to build a winning organization for our fans," Knicks owner James Dolan said in a statement.

"Leon is one of the most respected executives in professional basketball, with decades of experience successfully working with NBA players and team management in all facets of the game. We are confident he brings the right combination of expertise and relationships to ensure the long-term success of our franchise." Rose's clients at CAA include NBA stars Joel Embiid, Chris Paul, Devin Booker and even former Knick Carmelo Anthony. His previous clients included LeBron James and Allen Iverson.

"New York is the epicenter of basketball and Madison Square Garden has always been very special to me," Rose said. "To be a part of the Knicks revitalization and basketball at The Garden is a challenge and a rare opportunity, one to be cherished, and I will do my utmost to make the fans, the City and ownership proud. I want to thank Jim Dolan for this opportunity." The Knicks (18-42) have the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference heading into Monday night's home game against the Houston Rockets.

New York hasn't been to the playoffs since 2012-13, when the club made it past the first round for the first time since 1999-2000. --Field Level Media

