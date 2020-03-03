Left Menu
Rangers looking to stifle streaking Blues

One seven-game winning streak is difficult to attain, a second seven-game run during the same season is unlikely and a third winning streak of that length in the same season is unprecedented. At least it is for the St. Louis Blues, who put their seven-game winning streak on the line Tuesday night when they visit the New York Rangers.

The Rangers' recent surge into playoff contention encountered a pair of speed bumps against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Blues put together their first seven-game winning streak from Oct. 27-Nov. 9 and then went 6-5-3 in their next 14 games. Then they strung together eight straight wins from Dec. 12-29 before following it up with a 6-9-4 stretch that included a five-game losing streak immediately before this run began with a 3-0 home win over the New Jersey Devils on Feb. 18.

It is the first time in team history the Blues have put together three winning streaks of at least seven games and this run has vaulted St. Louis to a slim lead over Colorado for first place in the Central Division. St. Louis has four one-goal wins in this streak, including the last three.

The latest was Saturday's 4-3 home win over Dallas when Ryan O'Reilly scored the only goal in the shootout after St. Louis allowed the tying goal with 19 seconds left in regulation. David Perron, Tyler Bozak and Brayden Schenn scored for the Blues, who are outscoring foes 26-12 in this run. "I think that our team knows how to win," Blues coach Craig Berube said. "You win seven, eight in a row three times, it means you're winning games where you're probably not playing your best hockey. It's hard to play really good hockey every night. You've got to find ways to win games without playing your best game. We've done a pretty good job of that."

The Rangers won nine of 12 games to get into contention but are coming off two ugly losses to Philadelphia, which outscored them 10-5 in a home-and-home sweep. New York enters four points behind Columbus for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference and is hoping to avoid three straight losses for the first time since Dec. 31-Jan 4. Since its last three-game skid, the Rangers are 16-8-0 in their last 24 games. After winning five in a row from Feb. 19-27, New York absorbed a 5-2 loss Friday in Philadelphia and a 5-3 home loss on Sunday.

Mika Zibanejad scored two power-play goals Sunday and has 10 of his career-high 32 goals in the last 11 games. Artemi Panarin collected two assists Sunday and has five goals and 14 assists during a career-high 13-game points streak that is the longest by a Ranger since Scott Gomez also had a 13-game streak from Dec. 6, 2007-Jan. 2, 2008. "We have a lot of games left," Zibanejad said. "Obviously it wasn't good enough in some areas. We have to tighten things up and get (back) to playing the way we can."

Henrik Lundqvist started for the first time since Feb. 3 on Sunday but Alexandar Georgiev is expected to get the nod on Tuesday. He started the first three games that Igor Shesterkin missed following his car accident on Feb. 23. --Field Level Media

