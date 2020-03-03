Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lakers start key stretch against battered 76ers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 07:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 07:22 IST
Lakers start key stretch against battered 76ers

The Los Angeles Lakers host the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night to begin a six-game run at Staples Center. It's a stretch that will test the Lakers, who also will face the NBA-best Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, the Brooklyn Nets (March 10), the Houston Rockets (March 12) and the Denver Nuggets (March 15) at home. The Lakers will be the visiting team when they play the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

The most recent time the Lakers and Sixers met was in Philadelphia on Jan. 25, when the 76ers won 108-91 as the Lakers' LeBron James scored 29 points to pass Kobe Bryant for No. 3 on the NBA's career scoring list. The next morning, Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a horrific helicopter crash north of Los Angeles. James and the Lakers were returning from Philadelphia when they heard the tragic news. The Lakers have endured on the court as humanly as possible, though. They entered Monday atop the Western Conference standings by 5 1/2 games over the Clippers and Nuggets and have won eight of their past nine games. Their latest triumph was 122-114 Sunday over the New Orleans Pelicans, a win that helped ease the sting of a 105-88 loss to the Memphis Grizzles one day earlier.

Against the Pelicans, James recorded his league-high-tying 13th triple-double -- Dallas' Luka Doncic also had 13 entering Monday -- with 34 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds to help the Lakers overcome the absence of Anthony Davis (sore right knee) and fan favorite Alex Caruso (sore right hamstring). Kyle Kuzma added 20 points for Los Angeles. "Obviously, it was a spectacular performance by LeBron James tonight," Lakers coach Frank Vogel told the media after the game. "Man's triple-double. His shot-making was ridiculous, both in the post with turnaround jump shots, at the 3-point line, the big two-for-one to end the half from about 40 feet, which was huge. And then when they brought double teams, he's one of the best passers in the history of the league."

Despite a career-high 39 points by Shake Milton, the Sixers lost 136-130 to the Clippers on Sunday. Milton connected on 7 of 9 3-pointers and 14 of 20 shots from the floor. He also tied an NBA record with 13 consecutive 3-pointers during a three-game span. "I'm just going out there and hooping," said Milton, according to the club's website.

Milton was forced into the starting lineup after a back injury sidelined All-Star point guard Ben Simmons on Feb. 22 in a loss to Milwaukee. Although Milton's performance was a surprise to many observers, it didn't catch his teammates off-guard. "His effort was amazing out there," Philadelphia forward Tobias Harris, who scored 25 points against the Clippers, said on the team's website. "We all know he can play."

Alec Burks added 15 points for the Sixers, who dropped their eighth straight road contest. Al Horford finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists before fouling out. In addition to Simmons, the Sixers played again without All-Star center Joel Embiid (shoulder injury). They lost starting shooting guard Josh Richardson against the Clippers early in the second quarter due to a concussion. Neither will play against the Lakers.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

18 killed as boat sinks in Brazilian Amazon

Sao Paulo, Mar 3 AFP At least 18 people were killed when a riverboat sank in the Amazon rainforest region, Brazilian authorities said Monday, as survivors described fleeing the foundering boat in terror. The ferry was taking passengers up t...

Bogdanovic leads Jazz past injury-plagued Cavaliers

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 16 of his 28 points in the first half to help the visiting Utah Jazz to a 126-113 victory over the injury-riddled Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night. Bogdanovic highlighted his performance with five 3-pointers for t...

Colombia's Constitutional Court rules against legalizing abortion in first 16 weeks of pregnancy

Colombias Constitutional Court ruled on Monday against legalizing abortions in up to the first 16 weeks of pregnancy and said the procedure would continue to be allowed in just three specific cases.The decision dashed the hopes of those who...

Peace deal with Taliban is conditions-based agreement: US Defence Secretary

The peace deal signed with the Taliban in Doha over the weekend is a conditions-based agreement, US Defence Secretary Mark Esper has said, reiterating that this is an important first step towards a political solution to end the war in Afgha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020