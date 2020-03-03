Left Menu
Pacers beat Spurs for fourth win in row

Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Malcolm Brogdon scored 26 points and T.J. Warren added 23 as the visiting Indiana Pacers defeated the San Antonio Spurs 116-111 on Monday night to win their fourth straight game. Indiana led 112-109 after Brogdon's jumper with 2:23 to play. Both teams missed shots before the Pacers forced a shot-clock violation with a stout, scrambling defense with 16.7 seconds remaining. It was that defense, and patience down the stretch, that allowed Indiana to hold on for the win.

Brogdon and Myles Turner each hit two free throws in the final seconds to cap the scoring. Turner added 17 points for the Pacers, who have won six of their past seven games. Doug McDermott and Domantas Sabonis scored 14 points each -- Sabonis also grabbed 11 rebounds -- and Justin Holiday hit for 11 points for Indiana.

Patty Mills led the Spurs with 24 points off the bench, with Trey Lyles adding 20, Bryn Forbes 14, Rudy Gay 13, Dejounte Murray 11, and Lonnie Walker IV and DeMar DeRozan contributing 10 apiece. The Pacers led 66-57 at the half after spotting San Antonio the game's first 10 points and trailing by as many as 11 points in the first quarter. Indiana had seven steals, forced 10 turnovers in the first half, and was 12 of 21 from beyond the arc.

Warren and Brogdon scored 15 points each to lead the Pacers while McDermott scored 12 off the bench, hitting all four of his 3-pointers. Lyles paced San Antonio with 14 points, with Mills scoring 12.

The Pacers expanded their lead to 15 points at the 4:39 mark of the third quarter when Warren converted a three-point play. But San Antonio finished the period on a 15-8 run to pull to within 92-84 heading into the final 12 minutes. The Spurs soared to a 102-98 lead with an 18-6 run to start the fourth quarter before two free throws by Turner and a layup from Sabonis tied things at 102 with 5:30 to play.

The Spurs played without centers LaMarcus Aldridge, who missed his third straight game with a sprained right shoulder, and Jakob Poeltl, who suffered a right MCL sprain in Saturday's win over Orlando. Indiana's Victor Oladipo missed the game because of right knee soreness.

