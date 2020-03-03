Left Menu
Development News Edition

Avs edge Wings for seventh straight win

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 10:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 10:58 IST
Avs edge Wings for seventh straight win

Logan O'Connor scored the go-ahead goal in the second period, and the streaking Colorado Avalanche held on for a 2-1 victory over the host Detroit Red Wings on Monday night. The Avalanche have won seven straight and a franchise-record nine in a row on the road. They trail St. Louis by just a point in the Central Division standings.

Michael Hutchinson made 17 saves for Colorado, while Vladislav Namestnikov scored the team's other goal. The Avs used the same formula to continue their hot streaks, winning a defensive struggle. They haven't scored more than three goals during the past seven games, and their past six triumphs have come by one goal.

Anthony Mantha scored the only goal for the Red Wings, who are winless in their past six games (0-5-1). Jonathan Bernier made 25 saves. Both teams were ineffective on the power play, each going 0 for 4. The Wings were the more physical team, recording 32 hits to the Avs' 13, but Colorado aided Hutchinson by blocking 18 shots.

The Avs had 10 more shots on goal than the Wings in the opening period, but it ended 1-1. Mantha scored the game's first goal, banging in a rebound of a Dylan Larkin shot. Alex Biega also collected an assist on Mantha's 15th goal this season.

Namestnikov tied it with his 14th goal at 12:50. Ryan Graves and Valeri Nichushkin had the assists. Namestnikov tapped in a rebound after Graves ripped a shot from the left circle. Gabriel Landeskog set up the lone goal of the second period. He fed the puck from his own blue line to the other blue line despite taking a big hit from Robby Fabbri. O'Connor got behind the defense and beat Bernier for his second career goal. Nathan MacKinnon was credited with the second assist.

Hutchinson made a pad save against Mantha on a breakaway in the closing seconds of the period. The Wings pressured the Colorado net for a good portion of the final period but couldn't break through.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Senior Mexican official quits, in latest blow to president

A senior Mexican official in charge of one of the governments signature social programs resigned on Monday in a sharply-worded letter that marked the latest bust-up within President Andres Manuel Lopez Obradors administration. Javier May wa...

Spring training roundup: Price drops Dodgers debut

David Price took the loss Monday in his Dodgers spring debut as Los Angeles fell 6-2 to the Cincinnati Reds on Monday in Goodyear, Ariz. Price struck out three but surrendered two runs on three hits and two walks in 1 13 innings. He was acq...

Sheriff ordered destruction of Bryant crash-scene photos

The Los Angeles County sheriff acknowledged Monday that he ordered eight deputies to delete graphic photos of the site of the helicopter crash that killed former Lakers star Kobe Bryant and eight others. Sheriff Alex Villanueva told NBC New...

Cybercriminals taking advantage of novel coronavirus emergency

The World Health Organization recently issued a coronavirus scam alert to aware the public against cybercriminals pretending themselves as WHO representatives to steal money or sensitive information such as user names and passwords.Criminal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020