Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ireland announce squad for T20I series against Afghanistan

Cricket Ireland on Tuesday announced its 14-man squad for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Dublin
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 19:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 19:00 IST
Ireland announce squad for T20I series against Afghanistan
Cricket Ireland logo . Image Credit: ANI

Cricket Ireland on Tuesday announced its 14-man squad for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan. Ireland will play three T20Is with Afghanistan in India, starting from March 6. The 21-year-old uncapped wicket-keeper batsman Stephen Doheny has found a spot in the squad in place of Gary Wilson, who fell ill and receiving medical care.

The Chair of National Men's Selectors Andrew White said Doheny found a spot because of his 'consistent performances'. "Stephen has earned this call up to the Ireland T20 squad - his sustained hard work in the nets, while putting in consistent performances on the field, have helped both his game and his self-confidence immensely," Cricket Ireland's official website quoted White as saying.

"While we feel desperately sorry for Gary [Wilson], these circumstances presented us with an opportunity to provide valuable experience to a really promising young player. We needed to cover both batting and keeping and Stephen fits the bill nicely for this short tour to India," he added. Doheny said it is a 'great honour' to be called up in the squad.

"It's obviously a great honour for me to be called up to the T20 squad. It will be a great learning experience for me and one that I am really looking forward to," Doheny said. Ireland squad: Andrew Balbirnie (Captain), Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Shane Getkate, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O'Brien, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympic chiefs prepare for 'successful' Tokyo 2020

Lausanne, Mar 3 AFP The International Olympic Committee said Tuesday it was busy with preparations for a successful Summer Games in Tokyo in less than five months and at a time when the coronavirus outbreak is widening. IOC president Thomas...

Ryan opens second tax services facility in India at Hyderabad

U.S. headquartered Ryan, a global tax services and software provider on Tuesday announced the opening of its second facility in Hyderabad. Ryan has invested aroundUSD threemillion over the last few years to expand its operation in the city....

Report: 23 cases of new virus among Iranian MPs

Tehran, Mar 3 AP An Iranian lawmaker reportedly has told colleagues to stop their contact with public as there are 23 cases of the new coronavirus among parliament members. Thats according to lawmaker Abdolreza Mesri, who was quoted by Iran...

SBI board approves RCom insolvency resolution plan: Sources

The board of State Bank of India is learnt to have approved resolution plan for Reliance Communications, through which lenders are expected to recover around Rs 23,000 crore. UV Asset Reconstruction Company is believed to have placed bid of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020