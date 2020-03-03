Left Menu
Red Sox LHP Sale to have MRI on elbow

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 23:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 22:08 IST
Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale will have an MRI on his sore left elbow on Tuesday, and the results will be sent to Dr. James Andrews for review, interim manager Ron Roenicke said. The seven-time All-Star experienced soreness in his elbow after a 15-pitch batting practice session Sunday in Fort Myers, Fla., the first time he threw to batters since August.

Sale, who missed the final six weeks last season with elbow inflammation, got a late start to spring camp while battling pneumonia. The Red Sox previously announced that he will begin the season on the injured list. Sale, 30, posted a 6-11 record with a 4.40 ERA in 2019, the worst year statistically of his career since he entered the Chicago White Sox rotation in 2012. He posted career lows in starts (25), wins and innings (147 1/3) and the highest ERA.

He has a 109-73 career record (35-23 with Boston) with a 3.03 ERA. He has struck out 2,007 batters in 1,629 2/3 innings over 312 games (232 starts). Sale signed a five-year, $145 million contract extension in March 2019. The deal runs through the 2024 season and will pay him $30 million in 2020.

