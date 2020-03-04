Cycling-Team Ineos sporting director Nicolas Portal dies - team statement

Nicolas Portal, the sporting director at cycling's Team Ineos, has died, his team said in a statement on Tuesday. Portal was 40 years old.

"It is with the greatest sadness that we announce the passing of our much-loved teammate, colleague and friend Nico Portal who died suddenly this afternoon at his home in Andorra," the team said. French sports daily L'Equipe reported that he died of cardiac arrest.

