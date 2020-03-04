Blue Jackets RW Bjorkstrand has ankle surgery

Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair his injured ankle. The surgery was performed by Dr. Greg Bellisari and Dr. Scott Van Aman in Columbus, Ohio.

Bjorkstrand is expected to be sidelined eight to 10 weeks, the team announced. He suffered a sprain and hairline fracture of his ankle when he slid into the boards on Feb. 20 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

He tallied 21 goals and 15 assists for 36 points in 49 games this season, leading the Blue Jackets in goals, game-winning goals (five) and multi-point efforts (11). The Denmark native has 133 points (65 goals, 68 assists) in 246 games since Columbus picked him in the third round of the 2013 draft.

