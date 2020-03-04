Left Menu
Development News Edition

Red Sox expect verdict on LHP Sale's elbow Wednesday

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 04:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 04:29 IST
Red Sox expect verdict on LHP Sale's elbow Wednesday

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale underwent an MRI exam on his sore left elbow on Tuesday, and the results were sent to Dr. James Andrews for review, interim manager Ron Roenicke said. Roenicke said Tuesday afternoon that the Red Sox anticipated knowing the extent of Sale's injury on Wednesday.

"Obviously, there is some concern," said Chaim Bloom, Red Sox chief baseball officer. "Knowing how his 2019 ended and how important he is to us, there is some concern. But until we have all the information, we don't want to start speculating." The seven-time All-Star experienced soreness in his elbow after a 15-pitch batting practice session Sunday in Fort Myers, Fla., the first time he threw to batters since August.

Sale, who missed the final six weeks last season with elbow inflammation, got a late start to spring camp while battling pneumonia. The Red Sox previously announced that he will begin the season on the injured list. Sale, 30, posted a 6-11 record with a 4.40 ERA in 2019, the worst year statistically of his career since he entered the Chicago White Sox rotation in 2012. He posted career lows in starts (25), wins and innings (147 1/3) and the highest ERA.

He has a 109-73 career record (35-23 with Boston) with a 3.03 ERA. He has 2,007 strikeouts in 1,629 2/3 innings over 312 games (232 starts). Sale signed a five-year, $145 million contract extension in March 2019. The deal runs through the 2024 season and will pay him $30 million in 2020.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Tornadoes kill at least 25 in Tennessee on Super Tuesday, crews search for missing

A string of tornadoes tore through Nashville, Tennessee, and surrounding counties early on Tuesday, killing at least 25 people, leaving others missing and reducing neighborhoods to rubble as voters across the state cast ballots in the Super...

U.S. senators want Britain to reconsider using Huawei equipment

Twenty Republican and Democratic U.S. senators came together on Tuesday to urge British lawmakers to reconsider their governments decision to allow Chinas Huawei to be among the suppliers for the countrys 5G mobile telephone network, the la...

A future without snow? French ski resorts adapt to warming climate

By Elena Berton PARIS, March 4 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As France grapples with its second warmest winter since 1900, once popular ski resorts are grappling with some tough choices bring in fresh snow, find new tourist activities, or di...

Resurgent Biden projected to win Virginia, Sanders takes Vermont on Super Tuesday

Joe Biden was projected to take Virginia and front-runner Bernie Sanders was declared the winner in his home state of Vermont as polls closed in those two states on Tuesday, the biggest day of voting in the Democratic presidential nominatin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020