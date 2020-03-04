Left Menu
LeVert's career-high 51 carries Nets past Celtics

  Reuters
  Updated: 04-03-2020 09:11 IST
  • Created: 04-03-2020 09:11 IST
Caris LeVert scored a career-high 51 points, 37 from the fourth quarter on, as the Brooklyn Nets rallied from 21 points down to stun the host Boston Celtics 129-120 in overtime Tuesday. LeVert shot 17-of-26 from the field and scored all 11 of the Nets' points in the extra period as they overcame 21 turnovers to snap a four-game losing streak. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot added 16 points off the bench for Brooklyn.

Jaylen Brown had 22 points, and Kemba Walker scored 21 in his return from five games missed with a knee injury for the Celtics, who lost their second straight for the first time since Jan. 16-18. The Nets scored a franchise-record 51 points in the fourth quarter to overcome a 71-50 deficit with 6:28 left in the third quarter. They entered the fourth down 84-67.

LeVert got Brooklyn within four on back-to-back threes with 2:47 remaining. Another LeVert three trimmed Boston's lead to 110-108 with 1:32 left. The Celtics led by three with the ball and 6.7 seconds left, but a Rodions Kurucs steal gave the Nets a chance to tie. LeVert was fouled by Smart on a 3-point attempt with 0.2 on the clock and sunk all his free throws to force overtime.

LeVert outscored Boston 11-2 the rest of the way. The Celtics played without All-Star forward Jayson Tatum, sidelined by an illness. Gordon Hayward didn't play in the second half due to a right knee contusion he appeared to sustain on an inadvertent collision with Daniel Theis late in the second quarter.

The Celtics came out firing to start, Brown slamming down a 360 dunk five minutes in before Smart denied Jarrett Allen with an emphatic block on the Nets' next possession. Boston led 33-28 at quarter's end. The Nets kept pace until the Celtics went up by double digits, 50-38, on a Smart 3-pointer with 3:45 left in the half. Boston entered the break up 56-43.

--Field Level Media

