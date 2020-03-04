Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. MLB notebook: Brewers, Yelich reportedly near seven-year extension

The Milwaukee Brewers are close to signing star outfielder Christian Yelich to a contract extension worth more than $200 million, according to a report by The Athletic on Tuesday. The extension is likely to be for seven years, per to the report, with an announcement expected to be made on Friday in Maryvale, Ariz., at the Brewers' spring training facility. NFL notebook: Broncos acquire CB Bouye from Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to trade cornerback A.J. Bouye to the Denver Broncos for a fourth-round 2020 draft selection, according to multiple reports. The deal can't officially be consummated until the new league year begins on March 18. Bouye confirmed he was dealt when he spoke to ESPN's Josina Anderson. He said received calls from Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell and Broncos executive vice president John Elway. Spring training roundup: Cardinals rough up Verlander

Paul Goldschmidt homered off Justin Verlander to help the St. Louis Cardinals post a 6-3 victory over the visiting Houston Astros on Tuesday at Jupiter, Fla. The right-handed Verlander struck out the first two batters in the bottom of the third inning before Goldschmidt smacked a full-count pitch over the fence in left center to give the Cardinals a 3-1 lead. NBA roundup: LeVert scores 51 as Nets top Celts in OT

Caris LeVert scored a career-high 51 points, 37 from the fourth quarter on, as the Brooklyn Nets rallied from 21 points down to stun the host Boston Celtics 129-120 in overtime Tuesday. LeVert shot 17 of 26 from the field and scored all 11 of the Nets' points in the extra period as they overcame 21 turnovers to snap a four-game losing streak. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot added 16 points off the bench for Brooklyn. Japan still preparing for Olympics as planned - Suga

Japan is preparing to host the Tokyo Summer Olympics as planned, the government's top spokesman said on Wednesday, amid speculation the Games could be postponed because of the coronavirus threat. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga made the comment at a regular news conference. Tennis: Clijsters keen to improve after Monterrey exit

Former world number one Kim Clijsters said she was looking forward to getting more matches under her belt and improving, after losing 6-3 7-5 to Briton Johanna Konta in the opening round of the Monterrey Open on Tuesday evening. The four-times Grand Slam champion, who was playing in only her second match since retiring from the sport at the 2012 U.S. Open, showed glimpses of her superb ball-striking ability but could not stop Konta from sealing her first win of the year. WTA roundup: Mladenovic rallies to survive in Lyon

Second-seeded Kristina Mladenovic rallied from a difficult start to down Chloe Paquet 1-6, 6-2, 6-4 in an all-French battle Tuesday during the opening round of the Open 6ème Sens in Lyon, France. Mladenovic, who had 14 double faults, failed to win a game on her own serve in the opening set, but she settled in from there. She cruised through the second set without being broken, then broke Paquet's serve four times in the third set, including to clinch the match after Mladenovic failed to serve out at 5-3. NHL roundup: DeBrusk, Bruins edge Lightning

Boston's Jake DeBrusk scored the game-winning goal in his 200th NHL game Tuesday night, sending the Bruins to a 2-1 win over the host Tampa Bay Lightning in a matchup of the Eastern Conference's top two clubs. Brad Marchand notched his 28th marker, and Torey Krug, David Pastrnak and Charlie Coyle assisted on goals for Boston, which earned its league-best 42nd victory and has won 14 of 17, including three in a row. Melbourne confident, not certain, that F1 season-opener will go ahead

Melbourne's major events chief is confident the Australian Formula One Grand Prix will go ahead as scheduled next week but said he could offer no firm guarantees because of the dynamic nature of the coronavirus epidemic. Albert Park is already undergoing its annual transformation from inner city oasis to racetrack for the March 15 season-opener despite the health crisis that has caused the cancellation of scores of events around the Asia-Pacific. Hamilton has Schumacher's biggest records in sight

Formula One starts a new season in Australia next week with Lewis Hamilton chasing records that some once thought would last a lifetime. The 91 wins and seven titles of retired Ferrari great Michael Schumacher are firmly in the 35-year-old Mercedes driver's sights now.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.