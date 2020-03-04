Report: Pats picking up CB Jason McCourty's option

The New England Patriots are picking up the 2020 option for cornerback Jason McCourty, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. He will earn $2.65 million in base salary plus a $1.1 million roster bonus and a $50,000 workout bonus, with a total cap hit of $5.55 million, per Spotrac.

The 32-year-old veteran had surgery in January to repair a groin injury that limited him to eight snaps over the Patriots' final seven games in 2019. McCourty had 40 tackles and one interception in 12 games last season, and has 110 tackles, 16 passes defended and two picks in 28 games since joining New England in 2018.

A sixth-round pick in 2009, McCourty has 681 tackles, 103 passes defended and 18 interceptions in 150 games with the Tennessee Titans (2009-16), Cleveland Browns (2017) and Patriots. McCourty's twin brother, Devin, is set to become a free agent later this month after 10 seasons with the Patriots.

