Jackets sign D Christiansen to entry-level deal

The Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday signed defenseman Jake Christiansen to a three-year entry level contract beginning with the 2020-21 season. Christiansen, 20, has 20 goals and 27 assists in 35 games with the Everett Silvertips in the Western Hockey League this season. He leads league defensemen in goals and points per game (1.34).

He made his professional debut at the beginning of the 2019-20 season, skating in nine contests with the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League. The British Columbia native has recorded 149 points (48 goals, 101 assists) in 294 WHL games since making his debut with Everett in 2015-16.

