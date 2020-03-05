Curry ready to return from broken hand to face Raptors

After a 58-game absence, Stephen Curry will be back in the lineup for the Golden State Warriors on Thursday as they face the visiting Toronto Raptors in an NBA Finals rematch. Curry broke his left hand during the fourth game of the season, on Oct. 30 against the Phoenix Suns.

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player tweeted Wednesday, "About time!!!" accompanied by a video that showed him saying, "I'm back!" Curry scrimmaged with the Warriors' G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, Calif., on Monday before gaining approval to rejoin the parent club's lineup.

A plan to have him return last Sunday for a game against the Washington Wizards was scrapped, and Curry subsequently missed Golden State's 116-100 win at Denver on Tuesday. The 31-year-old point guard is averaging 20.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists this season.

In his absence, and with the Warriors also missing shooting guard Klay Thompson all season due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament, the Warriors are 14-48, the worst record in the league. The Warriors have won two of their past three games after an eight-game losing streak. They have lost nine consecutive home games. The Raptors, who hold second place in the Eastern Conference, snapped a three-game skid with a win at Phoenix on Tuesday.

--Field Level Media

