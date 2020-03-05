Left Menu
Development News Edition

Curry ready to return from broken hand to face Raptors

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 07:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 07:38 IST
Curry ready to return from broken hand to face Raptors

After a 58-game absence, Stephen Curry will be back in the lineup for the Golden State Warriors on Thursday as they face the visiting Toronto Raptors in an NBA Finals rematch. Curry broke his left hand during the fourth game of the season, on Oct. 30 against the Phoenix Suns.

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player tweeted Wednesday, "About time!!!" accompanied by a video that showed him saying, "I'm back!" Curry scrimmaged with the Warriors' G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, Calif., on Monday before gaining approval to rejoin the parent club's lineup.

A plan to have him return last Sunday for a game against the Washington Wizards was scrapped, and Curry subsequently missed Golden State's 116-100 win at Denver on Tuesday. The 31-year-old point guard is averaging 20.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists this season.

In his absence, and with the Warriors also missing shooting guard Klay Thompson all season due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament, the Warriors are 14-48, the worst record in the league. The Warriors have won two of their past three games after an eight-game losing streak. They have lost nine consecutive home games. The Raptors, who hold second place in the Eastern Conference, snapped a three-game skid with a win at Phoenix on Tuesday.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources.

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Controversial Guimaraes fine not for Marega racist abuse: Portuguese FA

Lisbon, Mar 5 AFP The Portuguese Football Federation FPF denied on Wednesday that a fine of just over 700 euros handed to Vitoria Guimaraes was for racist chants the clubs fans directed at Porto player Moussa Marega. News of the small fine ...

Timberwolves top Bulls for rare winning streak

Malik Beasley scored 24 points, DAngelo Russell added 19 and both players contributed to a long-range barrage as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Chicago Bulls 115-108 on Wednesday night in Minneapolis. Minnesota drilled 19 3-pointers an...

FACTBOX-Sports events hit by the coronavirus epidemic

Here is a list of international sports events hit by the outbreak of a coronavirusOLYMPICS Crowds will be smaller and receptions have been scrapped at the Tokyo 2020 torch-lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia, Greece next week. The dress r...

British regional airline Flybe says enters administration

British regional airline Flybe said on Thursday it had entered into administration, as the already struggling carrier failed to withstand the plunge in travel demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak.All flights have been grounded and the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020