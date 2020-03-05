Left Menu
Bucks pull away from Pacers after halftime

Khris Middleton scored eight of his 20 points in a third-quarter surge that propelled the Milwaukee Bucks past the visiting Indiana Pacers 119-100 on Wednesday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded game highs in points (29) and rebounds (12) for the Bucks, who bounced back from a 105-89 loss at Miami on Monday to capture the season series 3-1 from the Pacers.

T.J. Warren had a team-high 18 points for Indiana, which had a four-game winning streak snapped. After a see-saw first half that saw the Bucks open the game on a 33-11 run, only to have the Pacers get within 58-56 at halftime, Milwaukee used a 26-9 third-quarter burst to turn a one-point game into a 89-71 lead.

Middleton had a pair of 3-pointers in the decisive burst, Antetokounmpo, Wes Matthews and Brook Lopez added one apiece, and Eric Bledsoe chipped in with three-point play in the run-away. The Pacers never made a game of it after that.

Donte DiVincenzo finished with 19 points, Bledsoe had 16 to go with a team-high seven assists, and Matthews contributed 15 points for the Bucks, who have won seven of their past eight games. Antetokounmpo shot 7-for-7 at the free-throw line, helping the Bucks gain a 20-9 advantage over the Pacers in points from the stripe.

The Bucks also outscored the visitors 39-21 on 3-pointers while outshooting the Pacers 45.7 percent overall to 43.3 percent. Matthews had two of his three 3-pointers in a 15-2 game-opening run that got the Bucks off and running. Antetokounmpo dropped in one of his two treys in that span.

Down 36-23 after one period, the Pacers turned the tables in the second quarter, outscoring the hosts 33-22. Indiana finally drew even on two occasions early in the third period before the Bucks' second surge.

Doug McDermott had 16 points, Domantas Sabonis added 15 points to complement 10 rebounds and seven assists, and T.J. McConnell scored 14 points for the Pacers, who had won at Cleveland and San Antonio to open a five-game trip. --Field Level Media

