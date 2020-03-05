Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Soccer-Haaland, Sancho key as Dortmund go to Gladbach

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 08:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 08:30 IST
PREVIEW-Soccer-Haaland, Sancho key as Dortmund go to Gladbach

Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho carry Borussia Dortmund's hopes of wining their first Bundesliga title since 2012 with their scintillating goal-scoring performances this year.

The Ruhr valley club are bidding to continue their stellar start to 2020, which has brought six wins out of seven league games since the winter break, when they travel to Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday. Dortmund's run has helped them climb back up the table after a wobbly end to the year and they sit in third place, four points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

The 19-year-old Haaland took the league by storm after arriving in the winter break and became the first player in Bundesliga history to score nine goals in his first six league appearances before being rested last week. His speed and raw power is again expected to be on full display against Moenchengladbach, who are led by Haaland's former Red Bull Salzburg coach Marco Rose.

Sancho has been even more impressive with 14 goals and 14 assists to his name amid widespread speculation he will be moving to the Premier League next season. "I think he has the feeling that the club does have a good future," Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke told the BBC.

"In my opinion, I don't think he wants to leave. It's not a question of money. We have enough money. We want to have titles. I think this team has a lot more potential with Jadon than without Jadon," he said. Dortmund, in third place on 48 points behind Bayern and RB Leipzig, have won nine straight games against Gladbach.

They have scored 25 of their total 66 goals this season -- a club record -- since the start of 2020. Gladbach could be without forward Marcus Thuram who is nursing a knee injury and missed training earlier in the week.

"This will be an absolute top game," Gladbach captain Lars Stindl said. "We are looking forward to it and we will have to go to our limits. We will also need a full stadium to push us forward." Bayern, 6-0 winners at Hoffenheim last week, host fellow Bavarians Augsburg in Munich on Sunday after racking up six wins in seven league games this year.

Leipzig, on 49 points, travel to VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources.

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Controversial Guimaraes fine not for Marega racist abuse: Portuguese FA

Lisbon, Mar 5 AFP The Portuguese Football Federation FPF denied on Wednesday that a fine of just over 700 euros handed to Vitoria Guimaraes was for racist chants the clubs fans directed at Porto player Moussa Marega. News of the small fine ...

Timberwolves top Bulls for rare winning streak

Malik Beasley scored 24 points, DAngelo Russell added 19 and both players contributed to a long-range barrage as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Chicago Bulls 115-108 on Wednesday night in Minneapolis. Minnesota drilled 19 3-pointers an...

FACTBOX-Sports events hit by the coronavirus epidemic

Here is a list of international sports events hit by the outbreak of a coronavirusOLYMPICS Crowds will be smaller and receptions have been scrapped at the Tokyo 2020 torch-lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia, Greece next week. The dress r...

British regional airline Flybe says enters administration

British regional airline Flybe said on Thursday it had entered into administration, as the already struggling carrier failed to withstand the plunge in travel demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak.All flights have been grounded and the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020