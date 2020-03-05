Left Menu
Heat make record 22 treys, hold on to topple Magic

Duncan Robinson scored 27 points and Goran Dragic added 25 points as host Miami topped Orlando 116-113 Wednesday on a historic shooting night for the Heat. Robinson went 9-for-12 from 3-point range to account for all of his scoring as Miami hit a franchise-record 22 3-pointers in the win.

Dragic added nine assists on a big night for the Miami bench, as the reserves accounted for 10 of the Heat's other 13 3-pointers. Terrence Ross scored a game-high 35 points for Orlando. Nikola Vucevic added 22 points, 16 rebounds, and seven assists while shooting 9 of 16 from the floor.

The Heat, who have won four games in a row, have the third-best home record in the NBA at 27-4. With the victory, Miami took the season series 3-1 -- Miami's first season series win against its in-state rival since the 2015-16 season.

Orlando, which has lost three straight games, is 11-20 on the road. Magic starting forward Aaron Gordon returned to action after missing one game due to a sore knee. He posted 11 points, handed out nine assists and grabbed six rebounds in 36 minutes.

Miami led 30-26 after one quarter, thanks in large part to its 3-point shooting. The Heat shot 5-for-12 from deep (38.5 percent). Orlando made just 2 of 9 3-pointers. The Heat led 38-35 with 7:33 left in the second quarter when they put together a 12-0 run, causing Magic coach Steve Clifford to call a timeout.

Clifford's timeout must have worked as Orlando closed with a flourish, cutting its deficit to 60-55 at the end of the first half. The high scorers at halftime were Robinson with 21 and Ross with 20. Both teams shot at least 50 percent from the floor in the first half, but Miami had the edge in 3-point shooting. Miami made 13 of 23 from deep (56.5 percent). Orlando, which had a 24-16 edge in paint points, shot 6-for-17 on 3-pointers (35.3 percent).

After three quarters, the Heat still led 88-84 as Ross went scoreless in the quarter and Robinson added just three more to his total. In the fourth, Miami led 116-108 when the Magic made a late run. Ross hit a 3-pointer with 1:52 left, and Vucevic added a jumper with 32 seconds left. But Gordon missed a corner 3-pointer at the buzzer.

For the game, Miami made half -- 22 of 44 -- of its 3-pointers while Orlando finished 13-for-30 (43.3 percent) from distance.

