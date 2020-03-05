Left Menu
Porzingis, Doncic carry Mavs to OT win over Pelicans

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 11:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 10:59 IST
Kristaps Porzingis scored 34 points, and Luka Doncic added a 30-point triple-double as the host Dallas Mavericks defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 127-123 in overtime on Wednesday. Seth Curry added 21 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 18 and Delon Wright had 10 for the Mavericks. Doncic added 17 rebounds and 10 assists, and Porzingis had 12 boards and five blocked shots. Dallas improved to 6-3 in the past nine games.

Brandon Ingram scored 27 before fouling out, Lonzo Bell had 25 points and 11 rebounds, and Zion Williamson scored 21 for the Pelicans, who lost their third straight. Jrue Holiday had 19 points, Frank Jackson scored 12, and Derrick Favors added 10 points and 14 rebounds. The score was tied three times in overtime before Doncic made a 3-pointer for a 121-118 lead with 1:10 left.

The Mavericks led by two at halftime and the Pelicans tied the score four times during the first seven minutes of the third quarter. Williamson's dunk gave New Orleans its first lead since the first quarter, and Josh Hart followed with a layup that gave the Pelicans a 77-73 edge.

The score was tied three more times before Courtney Lee's dunk gave Dallas an 87-85 lead at the end of the third quarter. New Orleans scored the first five points of the fourth quarter, and the game was tied three times before Wright's 3-pointer gave the Mavericks a 98-95 lead.

Ball's 3-pointer pulled the Pelicans even at 100 midway through the final quarter. The score was tied twice more before Doncic's layup gave Dallas a 106-104 edge with 3:43 left.

Ingram's 3-pointer and baseline jumper gave New Orleans a 109-106 advantage with 1:51 left. Maxi Kleber dunked, Curry made a 3-pointer and Curry sank one of two free throws to give the Mavericks a 112-109 lead with 10 seconds left.

Nicolo Melli hit a 3-pointer to tie the score with seven seconds left and force overtime. The Pelicans led for most of the first quarter before Curry's 3-pointer gave the Mavericks a 24-22 lead at the end of the period.

Dallas took its biggest lead of the game at 45-34 when Hardaway made a 3-pointer midway through the second quarter. Favors scored the final four points of the half as New Orleans got within 57-55 at halftime.

