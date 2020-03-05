Rangers look to snap skid, extend Caps' woes

Though the New York Rangers have not lost significant ground in the playoff race, their push for a postseason berth is encountering some interference. The Rangers hope to end a three-game losing streak Thursday night when they host the Washington Capitals, who are playing the second night of a back-to-back set and barely holding the lead in the Metropolitan Division.

New York's 74 points are four behind the New York Islanders for the second wild card -- but that's only two points more than what the Rangers trailed by following a rousing 5-2 win at Montreal last Thursday. Nonetheless, since scoring four times in the third period to overcome a two-goal deficit against the Canadiens, the Rangers have been outscored 13-6 during their first three-game losing streak since Dec. 31-Jan. 4. After allowing five goals in each of the two games of a home-and-home with the Philadelphia Flyers, the Rangers were better defensively Tuesday but mustered few scoring chances and absorbed a 3-1 home loss to the St. Louis Blues.

"We're disappointed in our result and we just have to keep focusing on ourselves," Rangers coach David Quinn told reporters after the game. "We can't do anything about how the Islanders play, how Carolina plays, how Columbus plays. That's completely out of our control. We have to stay focused on what we're doing." The Blue Jackets enter Thursday in the first wild-card slot with 79 points. The Hurricanes are third in the wild-card chase with 75 points.

Mika Zibanejad scored a power-play goal in the first period, giving him a career-high 33 goals this season and the Rangers a short-lived 1-0 lead over the Blues. He has scored 11 goals over his last 12 games -- but he also committed the turnover that led to the tying goal Tuesday. New York is hoping to get more chances at scoring after getting 26 shots on goal for the second straight game on Tuesday when it was held to one goal for the 11th time this season.

The Capitals are trying to fend off Philadelphia in the Metropolitan Division, entering Thursday with a one-point lead over the Flyers after Wednesday's 5-2 loss to Philadelphia. The Capitals held a 15-point lead on Philadelphia at the conclusion of Jan. 7 but are 6-9-1 in their last 16 games since a four-game winning streak from Jan. 13-27. On Wednesday, the Capitals were done in by allowing three goals in a span of 9:59 during the second period and then gave up two more in the third period after getting to within one goal.

Garnet Hathaway and Lars Eller scored for Washington, which was 0-for-5 on the power play and is 9-for-51 on the man advantage in its last 16 contests. "We can't keep going like that," Hathaway said. "If we keep doing that, there is not going to be a future for us. We've got to figure some stuff out. That being said, we are in a good spot now, but we have to get better and we have to play better hockey."

"It's disappointing that we don't manage to find that game," Eller added. "The only game I can think in the last couple weeks that we've played like that is maybe Pittsburgh at home where we won. Other than that, I don't really think we've really played up to the level that we're capable of in a while." Washington is 10-1-1 in the past 12 meetings and the teams split their first two meetings this season. T.J. Oshie scored a pair of power-play goals in Washington's 5-2 home win on Oct. 18 and Artemi Panarin scored two power-play goals in New York's 4-1 home win on Nov. 20.

