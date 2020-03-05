Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Factbox: Sports events hit by the coronavirus epidemic

Here is a list of international sports events hit by the outbreak of a coronavirus: OLYMPICS NHL roundup: Flyers drop Caps, close in on first place

The Flyers now have won seven straight games, scoring four or more goals in each, and pulled within one point of first-place Washington in the tight Metropolitan Division. All wasn't rosy, however, as left wing James van Riemsdyk suffered a fractured right hand in the first period. This was the final meeting of the season between the two teams, and the Flyers won the series 3-0-1, constantly giving Washington problems a season after being swept in all four meetings by the Capitals. In their previous meeting a month ago, Philadelphia rolled to a 7-2 victory in the nation's capital. Spring training roundup: Harper homers twice in Phillies' win

Bryce Harper hit his first two homers of the spring and drove in four runs on Wednesday to help the Philadelphia Phillies record a 9-7 victory over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates at Clearwater, Fla. Carlos De La Cruz hit a tiebreaking two-run blast in the bottom of the eighth for the Phillies. CAS criticizes Sun for lack of remorse during doping case

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) criticized Chinese swimmer Sun Yang for showing "no regret" for his actions during an aborted doping test that resulted in an eight-year ban for the Olympic champion. The Switzerland-based CAS on Friday accepted an appeal from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) against a decision by swimming body FINA to clear Sun of wrongdoing for his conduct during a 2018 test. NBA roundup: Porzingis, Doncic lead Mavs to OT win

Kristaps Porzingis scored 34 points, and Luka Doncic added a 30-point triple-double as the host Dallas Mavericks defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 127-123 in overtime on Wednesday. Seth Curry added 21 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 18 and Delon Wright had 10 for the Mavericks. Doncic added 17 rebounds and 10 assists, and Porzingis had 12 boards and five blocked shots. Dallas improved to 6-3 in the past nine games. Racing Point aim to be fast followers with 'Pink Mercedes'

Racing Point are aiming for fourth place in the Formula One championship and have copied a winner to help them get there. Their RP20 car was dubbed the 'Pink Mercedes' as soon as it broke cover, a near carbon-fibre copy of six times world champion Lewis Hamilton's title-winning 2019 machine. Ocon credits Hamilton and Mercedes for making him stronger

Esteban Ocon says Lewis Hamilton and Formula One champions Mercedes have made him stronger as he starts afresh with Renault. The 23-year-old French driver spent last season as Mercedes reserve after a move to Renault from Racing Point, where he was replaced by team owner Lawrence Stroll's son Lance, fell through. WTA roundup: Stephens stumbles again

Sloane Stephens saw her slow start to the season continue Wednesday when she lost to 17-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez in the second round of the Abierto GNP Seguros in Monterrey, Mexico. Stephens, a 26-year-old Florida native who was seeded fifth, fell 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3. The former U.S. Open champion is now 1-5 on the season, with the losses coming to opponents ranked 129th, 201st, 35th, 270th and now 126th (Fernandez) Japan committed to hosting Olympics on schedule even as virus spreads

Japan's Olympics minister signalled the Summer Games would go ahead as planned from July even as the coronavirus outbreak spread to new parts of the country. "Based on the fact that the IOC never mentioned about cancelling or postponing the Tokyo Games at its meeting yesterday, I don't expect a cancellation notice or anything of that sort," Seiko Hashimoto said in parliament on Thursday. Islanders' Boychuk gets 90 stitches to eyelid after taking skate to face

New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk needed 90 stitches to close a wound on his eyelid after taking an opponent's skate blade to the face, the NHL team announced on Wednesday. Boychuk suffered the injury during a home game on Tuesday when he was cut by the skate blade of Montreal Canadiens left wing Artturi Lehkonen, whose right leg popped up behind him as he fell forward to the ice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.