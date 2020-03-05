Brees says he's staying put: 'Who Dat Nation for life'

Quarterback Drew Brees pledged his allegiance to the New Orleans Saints on Thursday. "Listen, I have no intention of going anywhere," he told The Greg Hill Morning Show on Boston's WEEI FM. "I don't care what the offer would be or what the situation might be, I am Who Dat Nation for life."

Brees, 41, announced last month that he will return for the 20th season in 2020. The NFL's all-time leader in passing yards and touchdown passes is set to become a free agent later this month. His latest comments appear to clarify that he has no intention of joining Tom Brady and Philip Rivers in the free-agent market.

Brees was asked about Brady's situation with the New England Patriots. "I love Tom Brady," Brees said. "... He's a legend. I don't see him going anywhere. But I can't speak for him or anybody else."

Brees started 11 games and completed 74.3 percent of his passes for 2,979 yards, 27 touchdowns and four interceptions in 2019. He missed five games with a thumb injury. Including 14 seasons with New Orleans and five with the San Diego Chargers, he has thrown for 77,416 yards and 547 touchdowns in 275 games (274 starts). Brady ranks second all-time in both categories with 74,571 yards and 541 touchdowns.

