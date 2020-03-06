Soccer-Monaco's Martins handed six-month ban for pushing referee

AS Monaco midfielder Gelson Martins has been banned for six months for pushing a referee during a Ligue 1 match against Nimes last month. The Professional Football League (LFP) said on Thursday that the Portugal international had been banned for violent misconduct against referee Mikael Lesage during his side's 3-1 defeat at Nimes on Feb. 1.

"After examining the evidence... the Commission has decided to sanction Gelson Martins with a six-month ban. This decision takes effect from February 6, 2020," the LFP said in a statement. Martins, 24, pushed Lesage after team mate Tiemoue Bakayoko was sent off in the first half and then pushed the referee again after he had also been shown a straight red card.

