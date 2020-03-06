Left Menu
NHL-leading Bruins extend Panthers' home miseries

  Updated: 06-03-2020 08:36 IST
  Created: 06-03-2020 08:36 IST
Torey Krug scored with 51.7 seconds left in overtime, leading the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 win over the Florida Panthers on Thursday night in Sunrise, Fla. It was Florida's eighth straight home loss, breaking a dubious franchise record set in 2003. The Panthers were the highest-scoring team in the NHL and on a six-game win streak at the All-Star break. Since then, they are 5-10-3.

The Bruins, who have won four straight games, own the best record in the NHL with 98 points. Patrice Bergeron also scored for Boston, and backup goalie Jaroslav Halak had 32 saves.

It was Bergeron's 30th goal, marking the sixth time he has reached that plateau, including his past three seasons. Halak improved to 18-6-6 this season, including 2-0-0 against the Panthers.

Defenseman MacKenzie Weegar scored for the Panthers, his sixth of the season. Panthers goalie Chris Driedger, who was recalled on Monday from Springfield of the American Hockey League, played his first NHL game since Jan. 16, which was also Florida's last home win.

Driedger, who had been out due to a lower-body injury, made 26 saves. In his one rehab start for Springfield, he had allowed six goals. Driedger played on Thursday in place of injured starter Sergei Bobrovsky.

Florida opened the scoring with 6:55 expired in the second period. Weegar, using a Lucas Wallmark screen, scored from the high slot. Halak never moved until the puck sailed past his stick. Panthers defenseman Anton Stralman, who was hit in the face with a puck on a shot by Boston's Brad Marchant, left the game with 1:47 left in the second period. However, he returned in the third.

Boston tied the score 1-1 with 11 minutes gone in the second on Bergeron's power-play deflection of a shot by Krug. The power play was set up by an elbowing call on Florida's Evgenii Dadonov, who struck Brandon Carlo in the face. The penalty was originally called a five-minute major but was reversed after a video review. Just 14 seconds later, Boston had its tying goal.

Carlo did not return. --Field Level Media

