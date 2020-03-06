Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wild make wild-card move with win over Sharks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 12:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 12:30 IST
Wild make wild-card move with win over Sharks

Alex Stalock made a season-high 40 saves and Zach Parise and Ryan Suter each had a goal and an assist as the visiting Minnesota Wild moved into the top wild-card spot in the Western Conference with a 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night. Alex Galchenyuk also scored a goal for Minnesota, which has 75 points and leapfrogged four teams to the wild-card spot. Vancouver, Nashville, Winnipeg and Arizona are all one point behind.

Stalock improved to 9-2-1 in his last 12 starts as the Wild extended its road win streak to six games. Joe Thornton and Stefan Noesen scored goals for San Jose, which had its three-game winning streak snapped. Martin Jones finished with 24 saves.

Minnesota took a 1-0 lead at the 8:34 mark of the first period on Suter's eighth goal of the season, a slap shot from the left point past a screen by Ryan Donato that beat Jones on his blocker side. San Jose tied it six minutes later on a power-play goal by Noesen, who deflected Noah Gregor's shot from the right point inside the right post for his seventh goal of the season.

The Wild took a 3-1 lead in the second period on goals by Galchenyuk, who picked up a loose puck in the slot and fired a shot past Jones' glove side, and Parise, who tapped in a Luke Kunin pass into the left side of the net for his team-leading 25th goal of the season. It marked the 10th time that Parise has scored 25 or more goals in a season.

San Jose cut it to 3-2 midway through the third period when Thornton picked up a rebound on the left side of the net and scored his sixth goal of the season and the 419th of his career. The Sharks pulled Jones for an extra attacker with two minutes remaining but managed just one shot on goal, a tip-in try by Timo Meier that Stalock smothered.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus affecting Olympic preparations but Indian athletes hopeful of Tokyo Games being on time

The novel coronavirus outbreak has affected their Olympic preparations but Indias top athletes like P V Sindhu and Bajrang Punia say they are optimistic about the quadrennial event going ahead as scheduled despite the current health crisis....

Trump set to sign USD 8.3B bill to fight coronavirus outbreak

President Donald Trump is expected to sign a USD 8.3 billion measure to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak. The legislation would provide federal public health agencies money for vaccines, tests and potential treatments, and help state an...

Opposition parties demand withdrawal of suspension of Congress

Opposition members in Lok Sabha on Friday said the decision to suspend seven Congress MPs for the remainder of the Budget Session for unruly behaviour should be reversed as the punishment was disproportionate. Soon after the House reassembl...

'No Yes Bank,' says Rahul, accuses government of 'destroying' economy

No Yes Bank, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday, taking a dig at the BJP-led government over the moratorium placed on Yes Bank, and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ideas had destroyed the countrys economy. No Yes ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020