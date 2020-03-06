Left Menu
ISSF World Cup in New Delhi postponed amid coronavirus outbreak

The International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) World Cup, scheduled to be held in New Delhi from March 15 to 26, has been postponed amid coronavirus outbreak, National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) confirmed.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 17:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 17:07 IST
ISSF logo . Image Credit: ANI

The International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) World Cup, scheduled to be held in New Delhi from March 15 to 26, has been postponed amid coronavirus outbreak, National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) confirmed. However, the fresh dates for the event are yet to be announced.

"Regret that World Cup Delhi is postponed. Fresh dates will be announced shortly," NRAI told ANI. ISSF, in its statement, said that the organisers of the World Cup in New Delhi had addressed the ISSF with a proposal to postpone the tournament due to coronavirus.

"The Organisers of the World Cup in New Delhi have addressed the ISSF with a proposal to postpone the tournament from the second half of March to the later dates when the situation with COVID-19 virus may become better and all athletes who would like take part in the World Cup could do it," ISSF said in a statement. "In particular, it is proposed to divide the World Cup in two parts and hold Rifle and Pistol competitions on May 5-12, 2020, while Shotgun competitions - on June 2-9, 2020," the statement added.

ISSF further stated that they have requested the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to prolong the internal Olympic Qualification period in the shooting sport. "Taking in consideration the global extraordinary situation, preventive measures undertaken on the governmental level in many countries and, at the same time, the necessity to give all athletes equal chances to become participants of the Olympic Games, the ISSF has requested the IOC to prolong the internal Olympic Qualification period in the shooting sport," the statement read.

"In case of the IOC approval, the World Cups in Munich, Germany, and Baku, Azerbaijan, can also influence the outcome of the Olympic Qualification. It must be noted that all Qualification Quota Places, as planned, will be allocated by May 31, 2020. There will be only 12 not allocated Quota Places according to the World Ranking and a small number of unused Quota Places due for reallocation," the statement added. (ANI)

