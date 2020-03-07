Left Menu
Mets reassign Tebow to minor league camp

  Updated: 07-03-2020 03:52 IST
  Created: 07-03-2020 03:52 IST
The New York Mets reassigned outfielder Tim Tebow to their minor league camp on Friday. The 32-year-old Tebow went 2-for-13 (.154) in 10 spring games with four walks and six strikeouts.

The former Heisman Trophy winner homered off Detroit's Alex Wilson on Feb. 25. In four spring trainings with the Mets, Tebow has batted .151 (11-for-73) with 28 strikeouts.

Tebow batted .163 with four homers and 19 RBIs in 77 games for Triple-A Syracuse last season. The outfielder struck out 98 times in 239 at-bats before his season was cut short by a hand laceration sustained on July 21. In three minor league seasons in the Mets' organization, Tebow has a collective .223 average with 18 homers and 107 RBIs in 287 games across all levels.

Tebow was a star quarterback who won the Heisman at Florida in 2007. He spent four seasons (2006-09) with the Gators and passed for 9,285 yards, 88 touchdowns and 16 interceptions, while also compiling 2,947 rushing yards and 57 touchdowns. He played in 35 NFL games with the Denver Broncos (2010-11) and New York Jets (2012) and passed for 2,422 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions while rushing for 989 yards and 12 scores.

Tebow was one of 11 players reassigned on Friday. --Field Level Media

