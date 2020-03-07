Report: Saints placing 1st-round tender on QB Hill

Even though the New Orleans Saints are likely to have star quarterback Drew Brees back for another year, they appear to be looking ahead to ensure that backup Taysom Hill will return, as well. The Saints plan to place a first-round tender on the restricted free agent, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday. That would mean another team interested in signing him would need to give the Saints a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

The Saints also will be able to match any team's offer for the versatile Hill following their qualifying offer of one year and $4.67 million, according to Over the Cap. New Orleans would like to sign Hill before the official start of free agency on March 18, though, thus making the first-round tender unnecessary. Hill, who will turn 30 in August, has been an explosive performer for the Saints since he was signed three years ago as an undrafted free agent. Not only can Hill play quarterback, but he also can move to wide receiver, tight end and running back, and he plays on special teams.

On Thursday, Brees again indicated that he wants to remain with the Saints. "Listen, I have no intention of going anywhere," he told The Greg Hill Morning Show on Boston's WEEI FM. "I don't care what the offer would be or what the situation might be, I am Who Dat Nation for life."

In 2019, Hill completed 3 of 6 passes for 55 yards, rushed for 156 yards and a score on 27 carries, and caught 19 balls for 234 yards and six touchdowns. He also completed a 50-yard pass in the Saints' playoff loss to the Minnesota Vikings. --Field Level Media

