Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Saints placing 1st-round tender on QB Hill

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 09:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 09:27 IST
Report: Saints placing 1st-round tender on QB Hill

Even though the New Orleans Saints are likely to have star quarterback Drew Brees back for another year, they appear to be looking ahead to ensure that backup Taysom Hill will return, as well. The Saints plan to place a first-round tender on the restricted free agent, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday. That would mean another team interested in signing him would need to give the Saints a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

The Saints also will be able to match any team's offer for the versatile Hill following their qualifying offer of one year and $4.67 million, according to Over the Cap. New Orleans would like to sign Hill before the official start of free agency on March 18, though, thus making the first-round tender unnecessary. Hill, who will turn 30 in August, has been an explosive performer for the Saints since he was signed three years ago as an undrafted free agent. Not only can Hill play quarterback, but he also can move to wide receiver, tight end and running back, and he plays on special teams.

On Thursday, Brees again indicated that he wants to remain with the Saints. "Listen, I have no intention of going anywhere," he told The Greg Hill Morning Show on Boston's WEEI FM. "I don't care what the offer would be or what the situation might be, I am Who Dat Nation for life."

In 2019, Hill completed 3 of 6 passes for 55 yards, rushed for 156 yards and a score on 27 carries, and caught 19 balls for 234 yards and six touchdowns. He also completed a 50-yard pass in the Saints' playoff loss to the Minnesota Vikings. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

Priyanka Gandhi demands compensation for damaged crops of UP farmers

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took up the cause of farmers of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday and demanded compensation for them whose crops were destroyed in hailstorm and heavy rains. Sharing a video in which farmers are seen...

Coronavirus confirmed in two attendees at US pro-Israel summit

Washington, Mar 7 AFP Influential US pro-Israel lobby group AIPAC said Friday that two people who attended its annual Washington conference alongside dozens of lawmakers had tested positive for coronavirus. The American Israel Public Affair...

'It's humiliating': China's virus controls raise hackles

Beijing, Mar 7 AFP An elderly man in virus-hit China pops out to use a public toilet without wearing a compulsory face mask. The next thing he knows, police are ordering him into a van to be taken into quarantine. A video of the incident in...

Govt invites bids for sale of BPCL

The government invited bids on Saturday for the sale of its entire 52.98 per cent stake in the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited BPCL. Expressions of interest for the strategic sale of BPCL were invited by May 2, the Department of Invest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020