Devils continue home win streak by beating Blues

Cory Schneider made 31 saves as the New Jersey Devils beat the visiting St. Louis Blues 4-2 Friday night in Newark, N.J. The Devils won their fifth straight home game, while snapping the Blues' eight-game winning streak.

New Jersey earned its first victory over the Blues since Jan. 21, 2014. Schneider is 3-0-1 with just six goals allowed in four games since returning from the AHL. The Devils supported him with goals from Jesper Bratt, Dakota Mermis, Connor Carrick and Joey Anderson.

Vince Dunn and Jaden Schwartz scored for the Blues, and Jordan Binnington made 28 saves. The Devils struck first. Bratt burst in on right wing, raced around defenseman Colton Parayko, cut to his forehand and beat Binnington one-on-one at the 8:38 mark of the first period.

The Blues tied the game 1-1 nearly four minutes later on a power play. Robert Thomas set up Tyler Bozak in front of the net, then Dunn converted the rebound from the near edge of the right circle. Mermis put the Devils up 2-1 at 6:50 of the second period, firing a turnaround shot from the back edge of the left circle that found its way through traffic and inside the right post.

That was the first NHL goal for Mermis, a native of Alton, Ill., a nearby suburb just over 20 miles from St. Louis. Carrick made it 3-1, firing a shot from the right point through Travis Zajac's screen with 2:02 left in the second period.

The Devils believed they pushed the lead to 4-1 moments later with a Kevin Rooney goal, but the Blues erased it with a successful goaltender-interference challenge. Upon further review, Rooney displaced Binnington's stick as he skated along the top of the crease. Schwartz cut the lead to 3-2 with 3:11 left. Brayden Schenn forced a turnover along the back wall, then fed Schwartz cutting through the slot.

But Anderson's empty-net goal with 57 seconds left for the Devils sealed the victory. --Field Level Media

