Left Menu
Development News Edition

Devils continue home win streak by beating Blues

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 10:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 10:06 IST
Devils continue home win streak by beating Blues

Cory Schneider made 31 saves as the New Jersey Devils beat the visiting St. Louis Blues 4-2 Friday night in Newark, N.J. The Devils won their fifth straight home game, while snapping the Blues' eight-game winning streak.

New Jersey earned its first victory over the Blues since Jan. 21, 2014. Schneider is 3-0-1 with just six goals allowed in four games since returning from the AHL. The Devils supported him with goals from Jesper Bratt, Dakota Mermis, Connor Carrick and Joey Anderson.

Vince Dunn and Jaden Schwartz scored for the Blues, and Jordan Binnington made 28 saves. The Devils struck first. Bratt burst in on right wing, raced around defenseman Colton Parayko, cut to his forehand and beat Binnington one-on-one at the 8:38 mark of the first period.

The Blues tied the game 1-1 nearly four minutes later on a power play. Robert Thomas set up Tyler Bozak in front of the net, then Dunn converted the rebound from the near edge of the right circle. Mermis put the Devils up 2-1 at 6:50 of the second period, firing a turnaround shot from the back edge of the left circle that found its way through traffic and inside the right post.

That was the first NHL goal for Mermis, a native of Alton, Ill., a nearby suburb just over 20 miles from St. Louis. Carrick made it 3-1, firing a shot from the right point through Travis Zajac's screen with 2:02 left in the second period.

The Devils believed they pushed the lead to 4-1 moments later with a Kevin Rooney goal, but the Blues erased it with a successful goaltender-interference challenge. Upon further review, Rooney displaced Binnington's stick as he skated along the top of the crease. Schwartz cut the lead to 3-2 with 3:11 left. Brayden Schenn forced a turnover along the back wall, then fed Schwartz cutting through the slot.

But Anderson's empty-net goal with 57 seconds left for the Devils sealed the victory. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

US-Taliban peace deal doesn't protect rights of Afghan people, European think-tank to UN

The recently-signed peace deal between the United States and the Taliban does not secure the protection of the civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights of the Afghan people, said Soana Deunier, a Research Analyst at the Europe...

Activist urges India to acquire control of Gilgit-Baltistan, accuses Pak of brutality

In a major embarrassment to Pakistan, Senge H Sering a political activist from Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday local time urged India to acquire control of the region to save its people from the brutal colonial reign of Pakistan. He also said th...

3 of family, including 5-yr-old girl, killed as house catches fire in Srinagar

Three members of a family, including a five-year-old girl, were charred to death when their house caught fire in the Khanyar locality here, police said on Saturday. A fire broke out in a house at Sheeshgari Mohalla in Khanyar on Friday nigh...

Cancer patient aboard coronavirus-stalled cruise faces possible chemotherapy delay

Among the 2,400 passengers stranded off the California coast on a cruise ship carrying at least 21 people infected with coronavirus, few people aboard likely have more to lose than Kari Kolstoe, a retiree from North Dakota with stage-4 canc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020