Left Menu
Development News Edition

Forced eight-day break playing on Harmanpreet's mind ahead of big final

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 10:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 10:32 IST
Forced eight-day break playing on Harmanpreet's mind ahead of big final

A forced eight-day break has affected India's preparations going into the Women's T20 World Cup final on Sunday but the team is ready to rise to occasion in front a record crowd at the MCG, said skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. An unbeaten run in the group stage propelled India into their maiden T20 World Cup summit clash after their last-four clash against England was washed out on Thursday. India had defeated Sri Lanka in their last game on Saturday, followed by a semifinal washout, which meant the visitors haven't played for the last eight days and Harmanpreet conceded her team has been 'restless'.

"We haven't been outdoors much and we didn't manage to play the important game against England," said Kaur on the eve of the final against record four-time champions Australia. "We were all in touch and doing indoor training, but it doesn't give you full confidence because the surface is totally different. Everyone was in good touch and thinking what they can do for the team.

"We did get rest also because when you're playing for a long time, you need a break. No-one wanted to take rest, everyone was so keen, everyone was on the ground and ready to deal with the situation." Over 75,000 tickets have been sold for the finals and Harmanpreet said her team will look to enjoy the big stage and play positive cricket. "It's a great feeling. It's the first time we're going to see 90,000 people in the stadium and we're really looking positive for that," said Harmanpreet, who has played in front of a sold-out crowd in the 2017 Cricket World Cup Final against England at Lord's.

"We are used to playing when a lot of crowd is around us. Sometimes there's no noise going around in the stadium so we need to keep an eye on each of us. It's a big moment. "Rather than thinking about what is going to trouble us, it's only about being there, enjoying the moment and giving our best." India had defeated Australia by 17 runs in the opening match of the tournament but Harmanpreet said it would be a fresh start for the two teams.

"One thing, we have to keep in mind Sunday is a fresh day, a fresh start. We have to start from ball one," he said. "We've done quite well in the league games. Both teams are under pressure and both are capable of winning." PTI ATK BS BS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

US-Taliban peace deal doesn't protect rights of Afghan people, European think-tank to UN

The recently-signed peace deal between the United States and the Taliban does not secure the protection of the civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights of the Afghan people, said Soana Deunier, a Research Analyst at the Europe...

Activist urges India to acquire control of Gilgit-Baltistan, accuses Pak of brutality

In a major embarrassment to Pakistan, Senge H Sering a political activist from Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday local time urged India to acquire control of the region to save its people from the brutal colonial reign of Pakistan. He also said th...

3 of family, including 5-yr-old girl, killed as house catches fire in Srinagar

Three members of a family, including a five-year-old girl, were charred to death when their house caught fire in the Khanyar locality here, police said on Saturday. A fire broke out in a house at Sheeshgari Mohalla in Khanyar on Friday nigh...

Cancer patient aboard coronavirus-stalled cruise faces possible chemotherapy delay

Among the 2,400 passengers stranded off the California coast on a cruise ship carrying at least 21 people infected with coronavirus, few people aboard likely have more to lose than Kari Kolstoe, a retiree from North Dakota with stage-4 canc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020