Surging Flames hold off Coyotes

  • Updated: 07-03-2020 11:01 IST
  • Created: 07-03-2020 10:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@ArizonaCoyotes )

Matthew Tkachuk had three assists, and Cam Talbot made 32 saves as the Calgary Flames recorded a 3-2 victory over the visiting Arizona Coyotes on Friday. The win solidifies the Flames' hold on third place in the Pacific Division and puts them just three points behind the first-place Vegas Golden Knights. Calgary is 5-1-1 over its past seven games.

Arizona's two-game winning streak was snapped, as the Coyotes missed a chance to gain ground in the Western Conference wild-card race. Dating back to the 2015-16 season, Arizona is 5-10-3 over its last 18 games against Calgary. Taylor Hall had a goal and an assist for Arizona, including the game's opening score just 1:11 into the first period.

Despite falling behind early, the Flames controlled the rest of the first frame, scoring twice within a 41-second span. At the 5:54 mark, Johnny Gaudreau fired a puck from the slot during a Calgary power play for the equalizer. The Flames took the lead 6:35 into the first period, as TJ Brodie's point shot found its way past a screened Darcy Kuemper. While Brodie isn't usually known for his scoring prowess, the defenseman has a goal in each of his last three games, giving him four on the season.

Mikael Backlund extended Calgary's lead with a second-period goal at 4:17. The red-hot Backlund has 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) over his past 15 games. Arizona outshot the Flames by a 21-12 margin in the second period, with the offensive pressure culminating in Carl Soderberg's 17th goal of the season at 10:57.

The attack was largely stifled in the third period, however, as the Flames limited the Coyotes to just five shots. The Coyotes are 2-12-1 over their past 15 road games.

Talbot won his third consecutive start, posting a .957 save percentage and a 1.30 goals-against average in that span. Kuemper turned in a strong performance in the opposite net, saving 31 of 34 shots.

