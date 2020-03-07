Left Menu
Spring training roundup: Trout hits first spring HR

  Updated: 07-03-2020 11:18 IST
Mike Trout smacked his first homer of the spring to help the Los Angeles Angels play the visiting Kansas City Royals to a 4-4 tie in a battle of split squads on Friday afternoon at Tempe, Ariz. Trout smacked a three-run homer over the left-center field in the third inning off Royals right-hander Jorge Lopez. The Angels' other run came on Justin Upton's sacrifice fly in the sixth to knot the score at 4.

Ryan McBroom had two RBIs for the Royals. Royals (ss) 4, Angels (ss) 3

Salvador Perez hit a two-run shot for his first homer of the spring to help host Kansas City edge Los Angeles at Surprise, Ariz. Jared Walsh homered for the Angels. Phillies 9, Tigers 0

Right-hander Jake Arrieta pitched four hitless innings and Abrahan Gutierrez slugged a grand slam as Philadelphia routed visiting Detroit at Lakeland, Fla. C.J. Cron and Jordy Mercer had singles for the Tigers' only hits. Twins 5, Rays 3

Matt Wallner clubbed a three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to lift Minnesota over Tampa Bay at Fort Myers, Fla. Joey Wendle homered for the Rays. Braves 7, Red Sox 5

Charlie Culberson lined a go-ahead three-run triple and later scored in a four-run eighth inning as host Atlanta beat Boston at Venice, Fla. Jonathan Arauz had a two-run single for the Red Sox. Pirates 19, Blue Jays 13

Philip Evans hit a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning and Bligh Madris smacked a two-run homer later in a frame as Pittsburgh outlasted host Toronto at Dunedin, Fla. The Pirates hit seven homers and the Blue Jays had four, including Randal Grichuk's first of the spring. White Sox 6, Cubs 3

Adam Engel went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and Yoan Moncada went 3-for-4 with one RBI as the White Sox beat the host Cubs in the battle of Chicago teams at Mesa, Ariz. Cubs left-hander Jon Lester struck out six and gave up one run and four hits over 2 2/3 innings. Reds 11, Athletics (ss) 5

Matt Davidson hit a three-run homer and Francisco Pena slugged a two-run shot as visiting Cincinnati defeated Oakland at Mesa, Ariz. Matt Olson and Ramon Laureano homered for the Athletics. Athletics (ss) 7, Indians 6

Jason Krizan homered and Dustin Fowler drove in a run as Oakland recovered from a four-run deficit to defeat host Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz. Jordan Luplow and Carlos Santana homered for the Indians. Giants 5, Brewers 5

Andres Blanco delivered a tying two-run single in the bottom of the eighth inning as host Milwaukee tied San Francisco at Phoenix. Joe McCarthy homered for the Giants. Rockies 6, Diamondbacks 6

Michael De Le Cruz and Pavin Smith each stroked run-scoring doubles in the bottom of the ninth inning as Arizona rallied for a tie with Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz. Ryan McMahon had two homers and four RBIs for the Rockies. Astros 3, Mets 2

Chas McCormick socked a walk-off solo home run to give Houston a victory over New York at West Palm Beach, Fla. Brandon Nimmo had two of the Mets' four hits. Orioles 5, Yankees 1

A wild pitch and a passed ball produced the game's first two runs, sparking Baltimore to a victory over New York at Tampa, Fla. Luke Voit homered for the Yankees. Marlins 7, Nationals 3

Chad Wallach and Lewis Brinson hit two-run homers to power Miami to a win over Washington at Jupiter, Fla. Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez allowed just one hit in four scoreless innings. Mariners 9, Dodgers 3

Kyle Lewis delivered a grand slam, and Jake Fraley added a solo shot and an RBI single as Seattle beat Los Angeles at Phoenix. Corey Seager had two hits and two runs for the Dodgers. Padres 4, Rangers 3

Esteban Quiroz capped a two-run, bottom-of-the-ninth rally with an RBI single, lifting San Diego past Texas at Peoria, Ariz. Padres starter Zach Davies struck out five in four scoreless innings. --Field Level Media

