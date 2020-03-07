Canucks end Avalanche's road winning streak at 9

Zack MacEwen scored twice, J.T. Miller and Antoine Roussel each had a goal and an assist, and the host Vancouver Canucks beat the Colorado Avalanche 6-3 on Friday night. Tanner Pearson and Troy Stecher also scored for the Canucks. Thatcher Demko made 29 saves to help Vancouver end a four-game skid.

Gabriel Landeskog and Erik Johnson had a goal and an assist, Valeri Nichushkin also scored and Nathan MacKinnon had two assists. Pavel Francouz stopped 19 shots for Colorado, which had its nine-game road winning streak stopped. The Canucks jumped out to a quick lead when Stecher scored on a wrister just 1:22 into the game. It was his fifth of the season.

Miller made it 2-0 later in the first when he roofed a feed from Elias Pettersson on a 2-on-1 for his 27th goal at 12:29. The Avalanche got one back when Johnson's snapshot beat Demko on the short side at 13:17 of the first. It was his third of the season.

The Canucks restored the two-goal lead when MacEwen beat Francouz at 2:12 of the second period. The Avalanche scored two goals in less than five minutes to tie it Landeskog got the first one when he got a pass from MacKinnon, drifted toward the middle and beat Demko at 3:23. It was Landeskog's 20th goal.

Nichushkin knotted it up when he skated down the left side and beat Demko with a low shot to the far side at 8:04 of the second. It was his 13th of the season. Roussel gave Vancouver the lead again when he skated toward the crease and tapped in a centering pass from Adam Gaudette at 12:17 of the second. It was his seventh of the year.

Colorado pressed for the equalizer deep into the third period, and had several good chances but wasn't able to score. Then McEwen's second of the game and fourth of the season at 16:43 gave the Canucks a two-goal lead. Pearson added an empty-net goal at 17:24. It was his 21st of the season.

