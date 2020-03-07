Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA looks at coronavirus contingency plans - report

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 11:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 11:45 IST
NBA looks at coronavirus contingency plans - report
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The NBA has reportedly told teams to look into strategies on how to play games without fans in the arena amid concerns over the new coronavirus outbreak. As fears grow over the spread of the virus, and sports leagues formulate contingency plans, the NBA on Friday sent a memo to its teams telling them to start "developing" plans on how to play games with only "essential staff" in attendance should that be deemed necessary, American sports broadcaster ESPN reported.

The NBA had sent out a previous memo to teams earlier this week, recommending players to use fist-bumps instead of high-fives with fans. It also said to avoid taking items such as pens, balls and jerseys from fans to sign. "The health and safety of our employees, teams, players and fans is paramount," the NBA said in a statement on Monday. "We are co-ordinating with our teams and consulting with the CDC and infectious disease specialists on the coronavirus and continue to monitor the situation closely." The global spread of COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the international sporting calendar with Formula One motor racing, golf and athletics among the sports cancelling or postponing events.

In Italy, the hardest-hit European country with 148 deaths from the novel coronavirus, all major sports events, including football matches, will be played behind closed doors until April 3. Davis Cup tennis ties in Italy and Japan are being played behind closed doors this weekend..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Australia practising against slow spinners to tackle India's attack

Australia are focussing not only on the wily Poonam Yadav but preparing to take on Indias spin-heavy attack by practising against slow spinners ahead of Sundays Womens T20 World Cup final. Poonam had bamboozled Australia in the opening game...

Two apartment buildings in South Korea quarantined over virus

Two South Korean apartment buildings heavily occupied by members of a sect linked to most of the countrys coronavirus cases have been quarantined after dozens of residents tested positive for the disease, an official said Saturday. The move...

Aurangabad tourism witnesses slump amid coronavirus scare

In wake of the coronavirus outbreak across the world and the recent cases detected in India, foreign tourists have cancelled their trips to Aurangabad in Maharashtra, home to the famed Ajanta and Ellora Caves. At least 31 people, including ...

Rajasthan govt to mitigate sufferings of farmers caused by hailstorm, rain: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said that the state government will do everything possible to mitigate the sufferings of farmers whose crops had been damaged by rain and hailstorm in the state in the past few days.It is ve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020