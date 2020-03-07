Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amit Panghal enters quarters of Asian Olympic qualifiers

  • PTI
  • |
  • Amman
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 16:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 16:03 IST
Amit Panghal enters quarters of Asian Olympic qualifiers
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Star Indian boxer Amit Panghal (52kg) advanced to the quarterfinals with a hard-earned triumph over Mongolia's Enkhmanadakh Kharkhuu in the Asian Qualifiers to be just one win away from securing an Olympic berth, here on Saturday. The 23-year-old top seed, who became India's first silver-medallist at the world championships last year, prevailed in a split 3-2 decision after a fast-paced slugfest in which fortunes swung quite wildly.

The reigning Asian Games and Asian champion had to dig deep to edge past an aggressive and energetic Kharhuu. Panghal was expectedly quick on his feet, displayed a terrific counter-attacking game and his left hand, especially, proved to be effective in the first two rounds. However, the Mongolian sustained the pressure in the final three minutes in which Panghal seemed a bit off-color. But he managed just enough to pull through and fetch a divided verdict.

In the evening session, London Olympics bronze-medallist M C Mary Kom (51kg) will begin her campaign for a Tokyo Olympics berth by taking on New Zealand's Tasmyn Benny in the second round. The second-seeded Indian had received an opening-round bye.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Scribes have challenging task in modern times: Deputy CM

Journalists are facing a challenging task of functioning with credibility while upholding professional ethics in modern times when monetary gains are considered to be of more importance, Karnataka Deputy chief minister Ashwath Narayan said ...

Goa: 203 candidates in fray for March 22 ZP polls

A total of 203 candidates are in the fray for the Goa Zilla Parishad polls scheduled for March 22, with the north and south districts of the state having 104 and 99 candidates respectively, a state election commission official said on Satur...

Coronavirus deaths rise to 145 in Iran, infections near 6,000 - ministry

Irans death toll from coronavirus reached 145 on Saturday after another 21 people were confirmed to have died during the last day, among them a conservative lawmaker from Tehran, officials and local news agencies said.Announcing the latest ...

18th century Chinese gourd sells for USD 4.6 million at auction

A Chinese porcelain gourd which once belonged to the 18th century Chinese Emperor Qianlong sold for 4.1 million euros USD 4.6 million at auction on Saturday. The cobalt blue and white gourd, which represents an imperial dragon with five cla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020