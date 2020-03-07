Left Menu
Lahiri crashes out with two doubles at Palmer Invitational

  • Orlando
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 20:22 IST
  • Created: 07-03-2020 20:16 IST
On the second nine, Lahiri bogeyed fourth and seventh, birdied sixth and double-bogeyed eighth as he went into the water off the second shot. Image Credit: Twitter(@anirbangolf)

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri stumbled with two double bogeys as he crashed out of the Arnold Palmer Invitational tournament in the second round here. Lahiri carded five birdies, but he also had three bogeys and two double for a second straight two-over 74 and a total of four-over 148. The cut fell at three-over. Lahiri hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation and would have safely made the cut but for the poor finish at Bay Hill course. Starting from 10th, he seemed to be fine as he birdied 11th, 13th and 16th and a bogey on 14th. He was two-under. A double on par-3 17th when he went into water ruined things but a birdie on 18th saw him turn in one-under. On the second nine, Lahiri bogeyed fourth and seventh, birdied sixth and double-bogeyed eighth as he went into the water off the second shot. The loss of three shots in two holes spelled disaster.

Tyrrell Hatton survived a tough test on the back nine for a 69 and shared the halfway lead with Sung Kang (69-68) at seven-under. Hatton's short game was good to help get into the lead. Kang birdied four of his last seven holes for a 68. Danny Lee is third at 6-under while Rory McIlroy (66-73), Harris English (69-70) and Sungjae I'm (70-69) are tied for fourth at 5 under.

McIlroy had a bogey on seventh and a horrible eighth where he made double in his 73 that left him within two shots of the lead. Matt Every, who shot 65 in the opening round after shooting 85 in the last round at Honda, once again went into the 80s at 83 and missed the cut by one.

Talor Gooch fared a little better. He followed a 67 with an 80 and made the cut on the number. Phil Mickelson (77-72) missed the cut for the fourth time this year and it is the first in 25 years he has missed four cuts before The Masters.

Patrick Reed, who had another 70 in his bid to win his second straight tournament, is tied-seventh...

