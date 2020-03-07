Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NHL roundup: Hellebuyck, Jets blank Golden Knights

Connor Hellebuyck worked his league-leading sixth shutout, Kyle Connor netted his team-high 36th tally in Winnipeg's three-goal first period and the Jets beat the visiting Vegas Golden Knights 4-0 on Friday. Hellebuyck stopped all 29 shots in his fourth straight start (3-1-0), authoring his 20th career shutout and moving to 17-11-3 at home. Factbox: Sports events hit by the coronavirus epidemic

Here is a list of international sports events hit by the outbreak of a coronavirus: OLYMPICS Former Barcelona forward Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay: police

Former Brazil and Barcelona forward Ronaldinho Gaucho was arrested in Paraguay on Friday for attempting to enter the country with an adulterated passport, Paraguayan police said. Gilberto Fleitas, the head of the investigations unit of the Paraguayan police, said Ronaldinho and his brother were taken into custody just hours after a judge refused to ratify a prosecutor's proposal for an alternative punishment. NBA roundup: James, Lakers get best of Bucks

LeBron James had 37 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the visiting Milwaukee Bucks 113-103 on Friday in a matchup of clubs with the NBA's best records. Anthony Davis scored 25 of his 30 points in the second half for the Lakers, who won their third in a row and 10th in the past 11 contests. Davis also had nine rebounds. Kyle Kuzma added 11 points and eight rebounds. Nets part ways with coach Atkinson

The Brooklyn Nets have parted ways with head coach Kenny Atkinson and assistant Jacque Vaughn will take charge for the rest of the season, the team said on Saturday. Atkinson made his NBA coaching debut with the Nets in 2016 and leaves after nearly four seasons, with the team seventh in the Eastern Conference and still in contention for a playoff spot. Barcelona marathon postponed due to coronavirus

The Barcelona marathon scheduled for next weekend has been postponed until October to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Barcelona's city hall said in a statement on Saturday. The race was due to take place on March 15 but has been rescheduled for Oct. 25 following a meeting between the city hall's sport department and local and regional health authorities. Spring training roundup: Trout hits first spring HR

Mike Trout smacked his first homer of the spring to help the Los Angeles Angels play the visiting Kansas City Royals to a 4-4 tie in a battle of split squads on Friday afternoon at Tempe, Ariz. Trout smacked a three-run homer over the left-center field in the third inning off Royals right-hander Jorge Lopez. The Angels' other run came on Justin Upton's sacrifice fly in the sixth to knot the score at 4. 'I ain't playing' with no fans, says James

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has said he will not take to the court if the NBA bars fans from attending games to limit the spread of the coronavirus. American media reported that the NBA had sent a memo to teams on Friday detailing the need for contingency plans in case it becomes necessary to play games with only essential staff present. Injured Halep and Kerber pull out of Indian Wells

Former world number ones Simona Halep and Angelique Kerber have pulled out of next week's BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells after failing to recover from injuries. The tournament is the season's first Premier Mandatory event and Romanian Halep, the reigning Wimbledon champion, has not shaken off a foot problem. Woods says it was tough decision to skip Players Championship

Tiger Woods is "simply not ready" to play next week's Players Championship in Florida, he said on Friday of his decision to skip the prestigious $15 million event due to a back issue. The setback, barely a month before the Masters, inevitably raises concerns about whether he will be physically ready to defend his title at Augusta National.

