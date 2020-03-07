Report: Seahawks interested in signing RB Collins

The Seattle Seahawks are interested in signing Alex Collins in lieu of season-ending injuries to fellow running backs Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny, according to a report. ESPN's Brady Henderson reported that the Seahawks are still entertaining thoughts on Collins after he worked out for the club in late December. The team elected to sign Marshawn Lynch out of retirement at the time.

It is not known if Lynch plans to return to the club for the 2020 season. Lynch, who will turn 34 on April 22, rushed for a touchdown in the regular-season finale against San Francisco, found the end zone in a 17-9 wild-card win at Philadelphia and scored twice in a divisional-round loss to Green Bay.

Carson, 25, sustained a hip injury in Seattle's 27-13 loss to Arizona on Dec. 22. He finished the season with 1,230 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. Penny, 24, was lost for the season with a torn ACL and other damage in his left knee. He rushed 65 times for 370 yards with three touchdowns in 2019.

Collins had 114 carries for 411 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 games for the Baltimore Ravens in 2018. He missed the last six games with a foot injury. The 25-year-old has recorded 357 carries for 1,509 yards and 14 touchdowns in 36 career games since being selected by the Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Collins has suspended three games by the NFL following an arrest involving a car accident in March. Collins was charged with possession with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana in excess of 10 grams, and possession of a handgun in a vehicle. The Ravens waived him shortly after the arrest. He did not play in the NFL last season and can sign with any team before free agency begins on March 18.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.