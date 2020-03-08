Left Menu
Development News Edition

ATP, WTA announce measures aimed to limit coronavirus spread

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 09:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 09:41 IST
ATP, WTA announce measures aimed to limit coronavirus spread

The ATP and WTA announced measures aimed at combatting the spread of deadly coronavirus on Saturday, days before the start of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, California. "As the outbreak of COVID-19 continues to cause concern on a global scale, the ATP and WTA have jointly announced a series of precautionary health measures that will be implemented on-site at upcoming events including the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, the Miami Open presented by Itau and WTA's Volvo Car Open in Charleston," a joint statement from the men's and women's tours said.

Under the new measures, players and mascots won't hold hands when they walk on court. Ball kids at the tournaments will be provided with gloves and won't handle player towels or drinks during matches. Players will be instructed not to distribute used towels, headbands, shirts and sweatbands -- which are sometimes tossed to fans as souvenirs.

Players also won't accept pens, tennis balls or other items to be signed. "The health and safety of our players, fans, staff and tournament personnel is paramount and, as the outbreak of COVID-19 continues, these are common sense precautions for us to take," the ATP and WTA said.

"We continue to monitor this closely on a daily basis, working with our players and tournaments, as well as public health authorities as the situation evolves globally." The tours said the measures would be at all events "through the 2020 spring season." Indian Wells tournament advisers had already announced precautionary measures for the event, including gloves for ball kids, food workers and volunteers taking tickets. More than 250 hand-sanitizing stations have been placed throughout the facility and common areas will be cleaned daily with an anti-viral application.

The tournament also announced Friday that it would offer refunds, or credit for the 2021 edition, to fans who purchased tickets but don't want to attend. As of Saturday, 150,000 people in 95 countries had been infected with the virus and 3,556 people had died..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

Facebook puts temporary ban on medical face mask ads

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Lightning outlast Bruins in brawl-filled contest

Andrei Vasilevskiy held on with 35 saves throughout a tumultuous night as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the host Boston Bruins, 5-3, on Saturday. Anthony Cirelli and Mikhail Sergachev scored short-handed, and Cedric Paquette and Alex Killorn...

Unknown person opens fire at woman police officer in Maharashtra's Palghar

An unidentified person opened fire at a woman officer, posted with the Crime Branch, here on Saturday. The officer, Assistant Police Inspector Siddhawa Jaybhaye, survived the attack with no injuries, police said.Palghar SP Gaurav Singh said...

Tech lifestyles enable 'safe escape' from coronavirus

For people hunkering down due to the coronavirus epidemic, the tech sector has become their new best friend with an array of lifestyle solutions making social distancing easier. Those wanting to avoid crowds can have meals delivered from re...

Man held for peeping into trial room in Noida mall

A man was arrested by the police in Noida for allegedly peeping into a changing room of a shopping mall while it was occupied by a woman.The incident took place on Saturday when the woman was shopping at a mall in Noida Sector 32.According ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020