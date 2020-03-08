Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICC launches campaign to promote women's cricket

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 11:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 11:48 IST
ICC launches campaign to promote women's cricket

The International Cricket Council on Sunday launched a 12-month campaign dedicated to the promotion of women's cricket to build on the momentum of the ongoing T20 World Cup here. The campaign titled "100% Cricket" will showcase the skill, athletic brilliance, passion and intensity of the players and bring everything fans love about the sport to life.

"It will challenge perceptions, build heroes and create excitement as we head into the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2021 in New Zealand," an ICC media release said. The campaign, launched on the occasion of the International Women's Day ahead of the T20 World Cup final at the MCG, demonstrates the ambition of the entire sport to accelerate the growth of the women's game and capitalise on the record-breaking momentum that has been created over the last two weeks.

"I believe that we are at an inflection point for the women's game. In the last three years we have made significant strides in our efforts to grow and develop the game and have publicly stated our long-term commitment to reach parity across cricket," ICC Chief Executive, Manu Sawhney said. "We want to build a long-term sustainable foundation for women's cricket and build a product that fans want to watch, that kids want to take up, that sponsors and broadcasters want to be part of," he added.

Sawhney said that the campaign will drive the conversation around women's cricket between the ongoing T20 World Cup and the ODI World Cup in New Zealand next year. "We are also challenging everyone to get involved and make their own pledge to support 100% Cricket and #IDeclare the action they will take to drive the growth of the women's game," he said.

"As part of this, on behalf of the ICC #IDeclare that we will work with Members with the ambition of bringing 1million new women and girls to the game in next 12 months." The ICC's pledge to bring one million new women and girls to the game as part of '100% Cricket' will be delivered through a range of initiatives including, a new school and community group participation program, an accelerated growth programme delivered to targeted members, support to member programmes focused on growing the game and development programmes targeting women and girls..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

Facebook puts temporary ban on medical face mask ads

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra Police to raise all-woman battalion of SRPF

The Maharashtra government has decided to raise an all-woman battalion of the State Reserve Police Force SRPF in Nagpur district with an aim to promote gender equality. This would help the force to address issues pertaining to violence agai...

On SC directive, NEERI team collects water samples from Yamuna river in Mathura

Officials of the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute NEERI collected water samples from Yamuna river here on directions from the Supreme Court regarding overflowing drains in the Taj Trapezium Zone, an activist said. TTZ i...

Moldova reports first coronavirus case

Moldova has reported its first confirmed coronavirus case, the Moldovan health ministry said late on Saturday. The 48-year-old woman was hospitalized on Saturday after she arrived from Italy, the ministry said in a statement.The person was ...

UN mission in Afghanistan calls for inclusion of women in peace talks

Kabul Afghanistan, Mar 8 XinhuaANI The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan UNAMA has called for the inclusion of women in the peace talks with the Taliban, the mission said here on Sunday on the occasion of the International Womens Day. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020