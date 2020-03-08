Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paschall, Warriors clip 76ers late

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 12:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 12:06 IST
Paschall, Warriors clip 76ers late
File photo Image Credit: Instagram / epaschall

Villanova product Eric Paschall capped a 23-point performance with a pair of go-ahead free throws with 51.7 seconds remaining Saturday night, as the Golden State Warriors outscored the visiting Philadelphia 76ers 118-114 in San Francisco in a nationally televised game that featured more star power on the sidelines than on the court. Damion Lee, a Drexel alum who is another of Golden State's Philadelphia connection, had a game-high-tying 24 points, including a key three-point play with 1:40 to play that turned a one-point deficit into a two-point lead.

The Warriors learned during the day that Stephen Curry would be joining fellow former All-Star teammates Klay Thompson and Draymond Green out of action because of an illness. Curry had returned from a 58-game absence because of a broken left hand on Thursday. Tobias Harris matched Lee's point total with 24 for the 76ers, who likewise were without three injured starters -- Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Josh Richardson.

After the 76ers led most of the way, the game had three ties and five lead changes after Lee forged a 106-all deadlock with a floater with 3:42 to go. Harris gave Philadelphia its last lead at 114-113 with a long 3-pointer with 1:31 remaining. But the 76ers, in losing for the fifth time in their last eight games, never scored again.

Meanwhile, Paschall's free throws put Golden State up for good, after which Mychal Mulder finished off a season-best 18-point night by making 3 of 4 free throws. The win snapped a 10-game home losing streak for the Warriors.

Seeking a second straight win in Northern California after winning 125-108 at Sacramento on Thursday, the 76ers scored the game's first seven points and held the upper hand for most of the game's first 44 minutes. The visitors led by as many as seven in each of the first two periods, before taking their first double-digit advantage of the game on a three-point play by Glenn Robinson III with 1:59 left in the third quarter.

But the Warriors never lost touch, hanging within 90-82 at the end of the third before finally catching up at 106-all on Lee's hoop with 3:42 to play. All nine Warriors who saw action scored, including seven in double figures. Marquese Chriss had 13 points and a game-high-tying 10 rebounds, while also finding time for a career-high eight assists.

Al Horford collected 22 points, 10 rebounds and a team-high seven assists for the 76ers, who beat Golden State 115-104 in an earlier meeting in Philadelphia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

Facebook puts temporary ban on medical face mask ads

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra Police to raise all-woman battalion of SRPF

The Maharashtra government has decided to raise an all-woman battalion of the State Reserve Police Force SRPF in Nagpur district with an aim to promote gender equality. This would help the force to address issues pertaining to violence agai...

On SC directive, NEERI team collects water samples from Yamuna river in Mathura

Officials of the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute NEERI collected water samples from Yamuna river here on directions from the Supreme Court regarding overflowing drains in the Taj Trapezium Zone, an activist said. TTZ i...

Moldova reports first coronavirus case

Moldova has reported its first confirmed coronavirus case, the Moldovan health ministry said late on Saturday. The 48-year-old woman was hospitalized on Saturday after she arrived from Italy, the ministry said in a statement.The person was ...

UN mission in Afghanistan calls for inclusion of women in peace talks

Kabul Afghanistan, Mar 8 XinhuaANI The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan UNAMA has called for the inclusion of women in the peace talks with the Taliban, the mission said here on Sunday on the occasion of the International Womens Day. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020