Women's T20 World Cup Final Scoreboard: India vs Australia

Scoreboard of the Women's T20 World Cup final between India and Australia here on Sunday

Australia Innings: Alyssa Healy c Krishnamurthy b Radha Yadav 75 Beth Mooney not out 78 Meg Lanning c S Pandey b D Sharma 16 Ashleigh Gardner st T Bhatia b D Sharma 2 Rachael Haynes bP Yadav 4 Nicola Carey not out 5 Extras: (B-1, W-2, NB-1) 4 Total: (for 4 wickets in 20 Overs) 184 Fall of Wickets: 115-1, 154-2, 156-3, 176-4

Bowling: Deepti Sharma 4-0-38-2, Shikha Pandey 4-0-52-0, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 4-0-29-0, Poonam Yadav 4-0-30-1, Radha Yadav 4-0-34-1.

