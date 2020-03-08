Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cavs look to build off big win as Spurs visit

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 14:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 14:47 IST
Cavs look to build off big win as Spurs visit
Image Credit: Twitter (@cavs)

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be looking to build on one their best performances of the season while also trying to bury San Antonio's playoff hopes when they host the Spurs on Sunday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The Cavaliers (18-45) play the second game of a back-to-back after beating Denver 104-102 in Cleveland on Saturday to snap a four-game losing streak. Cleveland heads into Sunday's matchup with the worst record in the Eastern Conference.

Kevin Love led the Cavaliers with 27 points in the win, while Collin Sexton added 25 points, Cedi Osman had 20 points, Tristan Thompson took in 13 rebounds and Matthew Dellavedova dished out 14 assists for Cleveland. Sexton's big game on Saturday came after he scored a career-high of 41 points Wednesday night in a 112-106 loss to Boston.

"He just continues to have so much confidence on (the offensive) end," Love told reporters about Sexton. "I think things are slowing down for him as well. He continues to get better, and he's a guy that nobody is going to outwork. I think you've continued to see that through this year, and (he) just continues to get better." Sexton said he's enjoying being the Cavaliers' energy leader on the court.

"I've been able to control the flow of the game, not for myself but only for my teammates, so it feels good," Sexton said. "I enjoy being at the point position and just orchestrating a team or just being a vocal leader out there, because the guys feed off my energy." Andre Drummond (strained left calf) and Darius Garland (strained left groin) each missed their third straight game for the Cavaliers.

The Spurs head to Cleveland after laying an egg in a 139-120 loss in Brooklyn on Friday. San Antonio trailed by as many as 33 points in the first half and never got closer than 15 over the final two periods, losing for the fourth time in six games. DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 24 points on 10-of-13 shooting. Trey Lyles and Derrick White added 19 each, Rudy Gay had 15 points, and Keldon Johnson scored 13 for San Antonio, which is 4 1/2 games out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Brooklyn scored 41 points in the first quarter, its season-high for the opening quarter, then added 45 points in the third, the most allowed by the Spurs in a quarter this season. "Our defense was embarrassing -- soft," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said after the game. "Our starting group is really soft defensively. And that's pretty much been tough, most of the year.

"So if another team starts out and helps us by not making shots or whatever, then the defense doesn't look as bad. But if they come out in scoring the way that the Nets did tonight, that's when you see the hole we get into. We get into that hole quite often." The Spurs were without center LaMarcus Aldridge, who missed his fifth game in a row with a sore shoulder, and backup center Jakob Poeltl (right knee strain).

Cleveland beat the Spurs 117-109 in overtime on Dec. 12 in the teams' first matchup this season. San Antonio still owns a 64-32 all-time edge on the Cavaliers, but the series is tied at 24-24 in games played in Cleveland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

CRPF personnel kills self with service weapon

Hyderabad, Mar 8 PTI A CRPF constable, hailingfrom Nagpur in Maharashtra, on sentry duty here allegedlycommitted suicide by shooting himself with his service weaponin the early hours of Sunday, police saidAccording to police, Baban Vithal R...

Guj: Rs 13.8 lakh coins being carried without documents seized

Coins in denominations of Rs 5 and 10 and collectively worth Rs 13.80 lakh were seized from two persons who were carrying them in a car without valid documents in Gujarats Valsad city on Sunday, police said. During a routine check here in t...

Temples in Dubai cancel Holi celebrations amid coronavirus scare

Hindu temples in Bur Dubai have cancelled Holi celebrations and advised against throwing colours to prevent the spread of coronavirus, according to a media report. This is in addition to other preventive measures such as reduction in prayer...

Latest updates on coronavirus crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Sunday3.55 pm 10 killed as hotel used as quarantine facility collapses in China 3.43 pm Dubai travelers reassured on screening procedures for COV...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020